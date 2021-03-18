Prep Scoreboard

Football
Thursday's Game
Culver vs. Gervais, late
Volleyball
Wednesday's Late Games
Ridgeview 3, Redmond 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-14)
Sisters 3, Sweet Home 1 (25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20)
Thursday's Games
Bend vs. Summit, late
Sisters at Woodburn, late
La Pine 3, North Lake/Paisley 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-21)
Culver 3, Delphian 1 (25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22)
Central Christian 3, Chiloquin 0 (25-7, 25-4, 25-12)
Hosanna-Triad vs. Central Christian, late
Boys soccer
Wednesday's Late Game
Hood River Valley 8, Crook County 1
Thursday's Games
Pendleton 3, Redmond 1
Hood River Valley vs. Ridgeview, late
Sisters vs. Stayton, late
Girls soccer
Thursday's Games
Redmond 2, Pendleton 0
Hood River Valley vs. Ridgeview, late
Stayton vs. Sisters, late
