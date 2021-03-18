Prep Scoreboard

Football

Thursday's Game

Culver vs. Gervais, late

Volleyball

Wednesday's Late Games

Ridgeview 3, Redmond 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-14)

Sisters 3, Sweet Home 1 (25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20)

Thursday's Games

Bend vs. Summit, late

Sisters at Woodburn, late

La Pine 3, North Lake/Paisley 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-21)

Culver 3, Delphian 1 (25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22)

Central Christian 3, Chiloquin 0 (25-7, 25-4, 25-12)

Hosanna-Triad vs. Central Christian, late

Boys soccer

Wednesday's Late Game

Hood River Valley 8, Crook County 1

Thursday's Games

Pendleton 3, Redmond 1

Hood River Valley vs. Ridgeview, late

Sisters vs. Stayton, late

Girls soccer

Thursday's Games

Redmond 2, Pendleton 0

Hood River Valley vs. Ridgeview, late

Stayton vs. Sisters, late

