Prep Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Wednesday's Late Scores

Redmond 58, Hood River Valley 49

Crook County 59, Ridgeview 47

Thursday's Scores

McNary at Mountain View, late

La Pine at Bend, late

Girls Basketball

Wednesday's Scores

Pendleton 61, Crook County 43

Ridgeview 68, Redmond 24

Thursday's Scores

South Wasco County 60, Trinity Lutheran 58

