Prep Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Wednesday's Late Scores
Redmond 58, Hood River Valley 49
Crook County 59, Ridgeview 47
Thursday's Scores
McNary at Mountain View, late
La Pine at Bend, late
Girls Basketball
Wednesday's Scores
Pendleton 61, Crook County 43
Ridgeview 68, Redmond 24
Thursday's Scores
South Wasco County 60, Trinity Lutheran 58
