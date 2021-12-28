Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball

 

Tuesday's results

Bend vs. Redmond, 

David Douglas vs. Crook County, 7:45 p.m.;

Mountain View vs. Pendleton, 7:45 p.m.;

TBD vs. Redmond; TBD vs. Ridgeview;

Madras at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Banks at Sisters, TBD;

Trinity Lutheran vs. Alsea, 4:45 p.m. 

Girls basketball

Monday's late results

Hockinson 48, Mountain View 45

Summit 50, Roseburg 20

Bend 36, Redmond 28

Tuesday's results

Summit 51, Hockinson 38

Crook County 55, Junction City 35

Central vs. Bend, 11 a.m.;

Madras at Sisters, 5 p.m.;

Roseburg vs. Redmond, canceled

North Eugene at Summit, canceled

Trinity Lutheran vs. Alsea, canceled

