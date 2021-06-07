Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Late Games

Sisters 57, Stayton 53 (OT)

Harrisburg 48, La Pine 33

Monday’s Games

La Pine at Santiam Christian, late

North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, late

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Late Game

Harrisburg 39, La Pine 24

Monday’s Games

Eagle Point at Mountain View, late

La Pine at Santiam Christian, canceled

North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, late

Prospect Charter at Central Christian, late

