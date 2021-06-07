Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Late Games
Sisters 57, Stayton 53 (OT)
Harrisburg 48, La Pine 33
Monday’s Games
La Pine at Santiam Christian, late
North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, late
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Late Game
Harrisburg 39, La Pine 24
Monday’s Games
Eagle Point at Mountain View, late
La Pine at Santiam Christian, canceled
North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, late
Prospect Charter at Central Christian, late
