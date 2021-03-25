Prep Scoreboard

Football
Thursday's game
Culver vs. Colton, late
Volleyball
Thursday's games
Corbett 3, Madras 0 (25-15, 25-3, 25-8)
Sisters vs. Philomath, late
Boys Soccer
Thursday's games
Ridgeview vs. The Dalles, late
Redmond vs. Hood River Valley, late
Sisters vs. Sweet Home, late
Girls Soccer
Thursday's games
Ridgeview vs. The Dalles, late
Redmond 1, Hood River Valley 1
Sisters 2, Sweet Home 1
