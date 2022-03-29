Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Tuesday's results

Redmond 10, Bend 5

Ridgeview 6, Roosevelt 5

Sisters vs. Caldera JV, late

Henley 11, La Pine 5

Madras 22, Umatilla 2

Santiam 6, Culver 4

Softball

Tuesday's results

Bend 19, Redmond 0

Sisters 20, Caldera JV 11

Ridgeview 5, West Albany 3

Madras 8, Umatilla 2

Cottage Grove vs. La Pine, late

Santiam 16, Culver 15

Boys tennis

Tuesday's results

Redmond 5, Mountain View 3

Summit vs. Ridgeview, late

Girls tennis

Tuesday's results

Redmond vs. Mountain View, late

Bend vs. La Salle Prep, late

