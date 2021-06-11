Prep Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Thursday's Late Games

Summit 75, Mountain View 67

Crook County 69, Redmond 53

Corbett 59, Madras 52

La Pine 63, Creswell 53

Culver at Salem Academy 67, Culver 34

Friday's Games

The Dalles at Crook County, late

Ridgeview at Pendleton, late

Philomath at Sisters, late

Santiam Christian at La Pine, late

Chiloquin at Central Christian, late

Girls Basketball

Thursday's Late Games

Summit 44, Mountain View 42

Crook County 53, Redmond 41

Madras 52, Corbett 44

Creswell 47, La Pine 15

Culver at Salem Academy 62, Culver 31

Friday's Games

Pendleton at Ridgeview, late

Crook County at The Dalles, late

Sisters at Philomath, late

Santiam Christian at La Pine, late

Chiloquin at Central Christian, late

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

