Prep Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Thursday's Late Games
Summit 75, Mountain View 67
Crook County 69, Redmond 53
Corbett 59, Madras 52
La Pine 63, Creswell 53
Culver at Salem Academy 67, Culver 34
Friday's Games
The Dalles at Crook County, late
Ridgeview at Pendleton, late
Philomath at Sisters, late
Santiam Christian at La Pine, late
Chiloquin at Central Christian, late
Girls Basketball
Thursday's Late Games
Summit 44, Mountain View 42
Crook County 53, Redmond 41
Madras 52, Corbett 44
Creswell 47, La Pine 15
Culver at Salem Academy 62, Culver 31
Friday's Games
Pendleton at Ridgeview, late
Crook County at The Dalles, late
Sisters at Philomath, late
Santiam Christian at La Pine, late
Chiloquin at Central Christian, late
