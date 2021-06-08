Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Boys Basketball

Monday’s Late Games

Santiam Christian 81, La Pine 51

Trinity Lutheran 57, North Lake 47

Central Christian 50, Prospect Charter 36

Tuesday's Games

Mountain View at Bend, late

Summit at South Eugene, late

Pendleton at Crook County, late

Redmond at The Dalles, late

Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, late

Madras at Corbett, late

Sweet Home at Sisters, late

Butte Falls at Trinity Lutheran, late

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Late Games

Mountain View 47, Eagle Point 25

Trinity Lutheran 22, North Lake 21

Central Christian 40, Prospect Charter 21

Tuesday's Games

Bend at Mountain View, late

Summit at South Eugene, late

Crook County at Pendleton, late

Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, late

The Dalles at Redmond, late

Corbett at Madras, late

Sisters at Sweet Home, late

Wrestling

Tuesday's Results

La Pine at Culver, late

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.