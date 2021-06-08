Prep Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Monday’s Late Games
Santiam Christian 81, La Pine 51
Trinity Lutheran 57, North Lake 47
Central Christian 50, Prospect Charter 36
Tuesday's Games
Mountain View at Bend, late
Summit at South Eugene, late
Pendleton at Crook County, late
Redmond at The Dalles, late
Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, late
Madras at Corbett, late
Sweet Home at Sisters, late
Butte Falls at Trinity Lutheran, late
Girls Basketball
Monday’s Late Games
Mountain View 47, Eagle Point 25
Trinity Lutheran 22, North Lake 21
Central Christian 40, Prospect Charter 21
Tuesday's Games
Bend at Mountain View, late
Summit at South Eugene, late
Crook County at Pendleton, late
Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, late
The Dalles at Redmond, late
Corbett at Madras, late
Sisters at Sweet Home, late
Wrestling
Tuesday's Results
La Pine at Culver, late
