Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Friday's Late Games
Bend 66, The Dalles 53
Ridgeview 63, La Pine 43,
Sweet Home 50, Sisters 31
Trinity Lutheran 72, Hosanna-Triad 64
Saturday's Games
Crook County 77, Mountain View 61
North Medford 63, Summit 49
Girls basketball
Friday's Late Games
Summit 49, Ridgeview 43
Sweet Home 40, Sisters 25
Trinity Lutheran 35, Hosanna-Triad 19
Saturday's Games
Mountain View 61, Crook County 48
Chiloquin at Gilchrist, canceled
Baseball
Saturday's Games
Toledo 6, Culver 5
Softball
Saturday's Games
Bend 12, McNary 2
Bend 1, South Salem 0
Ridgeview 8, Pendleton 4
Track and Field
Saturday's Results
6A Track and Field Showcase at Pioneer Memorial Stadium
Boys
Team Scores (top 10) — Sherwood 72, Ida B. Wells 60, Central Catholic 52, Newberg 43, Sheldon 28, McDaniel 28, Sandy 27, West Linn 24, Franklin 24, Westview 22.
Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — Pole Vault: 3. Gavin Fleck, SUM, 14-06; Boys 4x400m Relay: 3. BND: Jack Sorenson, Jakob Knox, Lyle Jackson, Treyden Lucas, 3:25.10
Girls
Team Scores — Oregon City 69, Lake Oswego 64, Summit 62, West Linn 47, Sheldon 45, Jesuit 36, Lincoln 30, Franklin 30, Benson 30.
Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 800m: 2. Maggie Williams, SUM, 2:08.03; 1500m: Teaghan Knox, SUM, 4:38.49. 3000m: 3. Barrett Justema, SUM, 10:07.79; Javelin: 1. Kohana Nakato, SUM, 155-01.
5A Invitational at Wilsonville High School:
Team Scores (top 10) — Churchill 92, Wilsonville 51.5, Ridgeview 50, Crescent Valley 48.5, Ashland 46, The Dalles 37, Hood River Valley 30, Thurston 29, Pendleton 28, North Bend 25.
Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 400m: 1. Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 51.11; 800m: 3. Finn Anspach, RV, 1:58.18; 100m Hurdles: 1. Cody Gehrett, RV, 14.60; 300m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 39.00; High jump: 3. Nathan Wachs, RED, 5-10; 4x100m Relay: 2. RV, 44.27; 4x400m Relay: 3. CC, 3:31.41.
Team Scores (top 10) — North Salem 104, Crescent Valley 52, La Salle Prep 51, Corvallis 50, Hood River Valley 32, St. Helens 30, Crook County 30, Ridgeview 28, Wilsonville 27, Putnam 27.
Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 100m: 2. Kensey Gault, RV, 12.76; 400m: 3. Maggie Ramos, CC, 1:00.76; 100m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 15.40; 300m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 46.12; Javelin: 3. Jose Kasberger, CC, 117-11; High jump: 3. Jayden Gustaveson, RED, 4-10. Triple jump: 1. Marjorie Hutchins, CC, 25.00.50.
4A State Track and Field Championship at Siuslaw High School
Boys
Team Scores (top 10) — Hidden Valley 77, Newport 52, Henley 47, Philomath 46.5, Sisters 40, Siuslaw 37.5, Cascade 37, Astoria 31, Mazama 31, Sweet Home 27.
Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 400m: 2. Hayden Sharp, SIS, 51.88; 800m: 3. Sam May, SIS, 2:00.83; 1500m: 3. Will Thorsett, SIS, 4:08.48; 3000m: 1. Ethan Hosang, SIS, 8:44.39; 3. Will Thorsett, SIS, 8:52.39.
Girls
Team Scores (top 10) — Hidden Valley 82, Siuslaw 50, La Grande 47, Cascade 43, North Valley 34, Sisters 33, Mazama 33, Philomath 32, Baker 32, Gladstone 31.5.
Individual Results (local top-3 placers) — 1500: 3. Pearl Gregg, SIS, 5:03.49; Pole vault: 3. Shelby Larson, SIS, 9-06.
2A State Track and Field Championship at Union High School
Boys
Team Scores (top 10) — East Linn Christian 67, Grant Union 53, Enterprise 49, Lost River 36, Regis 34.5, Bandon 34.5, Stanfield/Echo 30, Heppner 28, Oakland 26, Central Linn 25.
Girls
Team Scores (top 10) — Regis 60, Faith Bible Christian 47, Gervais 43, Lakeview 41, Bandon 36, Kennedy 33, Neah-Kah-Nie 32, Delphian 32, Salem Academy 25, Oakland 25.
1A State Track and Field Championships
Boys
Team Scores (top 10) — Powder Valley 64.5, Damascus Christian 56, Joseph 52, Adrian 51, St. Stephen's Academy 29, Elgin 36, Harper 31.5, St. Paul 31, Bickleton 25, Horizon Christian 21
Girls
Team Scores (top 10) —Crane 75, North Lake 48, Elgin 47, St. Paul 45, Southwest Christian 42, Powder Valley 41, Camas Valley 33, Imbler 28, Elkton 27, North Clackamas Christian 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.