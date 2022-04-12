Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Tuesday's results

Summit 16, Bend 1

Mountain View at The Dalles, canceled

Redmond at West Salem, canceled

Western Christian at Culver, ppd

Softball

Tuesday's results

Bend 16, Summit 0

Boys tennis

Tuesday's results

Bend at Mountain View, late

Molalla at Sisters, late

Girls tennis

Tuesday's results

Mountain View at Bend, late

Stayton at Madras, late

Molalla at Sisters, late

Track and field

Tuesday's results

Madras at Gladstone, late

