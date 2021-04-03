Prep Scoreboard

Football
Friday's late game
Bend 15, Summit 5
Mountain View 48, Ridgeview 16
Estacada 46, Crook County 19
Gladstone 32, Madras 6
La Pine 22 vs. Sisters 15
Saturday's games
Redmond 34, La Salle 24
Gilchrist 58, North Lake/Paisley 46
Volleyball
Saturday's game
Bend 3, Ridgeview 2
Bend vs. Redmond, late
Redmond vs. Ridgeview, late
Crook County 3, The Dalles 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-7)
La Pine vs. Creswell, late
St. Paul 3, Central Christian 1 (16-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17)
Crane 3, Central Christian 1 (26-28, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17)
Boys Soccer
Friday's late game
Crook County 4, Redmond 3
Saturday's games
Bend vs. Summit, late
Damascus Christian 4, Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 0
Crook County 1, Pendleton 1
La Pine 5, Bend (JV2) 1
Girls Soccer
Crook County vs. Pendleton, late
Pleasant Hill 2, La Pine 0
Cross-Country
Saturday's results
Central Oregon XC Classic
at Bend Pine Nursery
Boys 5,000 Meters
Team Results — Summit 22, Mountain View 62, Bend High 65, Ridgeview 97
Individual Results (top-10) — 1. Mason Kissell, SUM, 16:29.53; 2. Jackson Keefer, SUM, 16:31.29; 3. Finn Anspach, RV, 16:32.10; 4. Sam Hatfield, SUM, 16:52.11; 5. Cameron Zipper, BH, 17:02.58; 6. Kyle Swenson, MV, 17:22.18; 7. Bailey Martin, SUM, 17:25.11; 8. Noah Laughlin-Hall, SUM, 17:26.91; 9. Jack Strang, SUM, 17:36.66; 10. Chase Schermer, MV, 17:41. 42.
Girls 5,000 Meters
Team Results — Summit 15, Mountain View 61, Bend High 66.
Individual Results (top-10) — 1. Teaghan Knox, SUM, SUM, 18:31.38; 2. Makenzie McRae, SUM, 18:46.74; 3. Magdalene Williams, 18:48.37; 4. Jasper Fievet, SUM, 18:50; 5. Payton McCarthy, SUM, 18:53.86; 6. Ashley Boone, SUM, 19:37.67; 7. Payton Finney, SUM, 20:13.21; 8. Camille Broadbent, SUM, 20:13.65; 9. Jorun Downing, SUM, 20:42.36; 10. Daniella Dispenza, SUM, 20:43.76.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.