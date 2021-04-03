Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Football

Friday's late game

Bend 15, Summit 5

Mountain View 48, Ridgeview 16

Estacada 46, Crook County 19

Gladstone 32, Madras 6

La Pine 22 vs. Sisters 15

Saturday's games

Redmond 34, La Salle 24

Gilchrist 58, North Lake/Paisley 46

Volleyball

Saturday's game

Bend 3, Ridgeview 2

Bend vs. Redmond, late

Redmond vs. Ridgeview, late

Crook County 3, The Dalles 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-7)

La Pine vs. Creswell, late

St. Paul 3, Central Christian 1 (16-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17)

Crane 3, Central Christian 1 (26-28, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17)

Boys Soccer

Friday's late game

Crook County 4, Redmond 3

Saturday's games

Bend vs. Summit, late

Damascus Christian 4, Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 0

Crook County 1, Pendleton 1

La Pine 5, Bend (JV2) 1

Girls Soccer

Crook County vs. Pendleton, late

Pleasant Hill 2, La Pine 0

Cross-Country

Saturday's results

Central Oregon XC Classic

at Bend Pine Nursery

Boys 5,000 Meters

Team Results — Summit 22, Mountain View 62, Bend High 65, Ridgeview 97

Individual Results (top-10) — 1. Mason Kissell, SUM, 16:29.53; 2. Jackson Keefer, SUM, 16:31.29; 3. Finn Anspach, RV, 16:32.10; 4. Sam Hatfield, SUM, 16:52.11; 5. Cameron Zipper, BH, 17:02.58; 6. Kyle Swenson, MV, 17:22.18; 7. Bailey Martin, SUM, 17:25.11; 8. Noah Laughlin-Hall, SUM, 17:26.91; 9. Jack Strang, SUM, 17:36.66; 10. Chase Schermer, MV, 17:41. 42. 

Girls 5,000 Meters

Team Results — Summit 15, Mountain View 61, Bend High 66.

Individual Results (top-10) — 1. Teaghan Knox, SUM, SUM, 18:31.38; 2. Makenzie McRae, SUM, 18:46.74; 3. Magdalene Williams, 18:48.37; 4. Jasper Fievet, SUM, 18:50; 5. Payton McCarthy, SUM, 18:53.86; 6. Ashley Boone, SUM, 19:37.67; 7. Payton Finney, SUM, 20:13.21; 8. Camille Broadbent, SUM, 20:13.65; 9. Jorun Downing, SUM, 20:42.36; 10. Daniella Dispenza, SUM, 20:43.76. 

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.