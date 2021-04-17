Prep Scoreboard

Football

Bend All-City Team

Offense

Player of the Year: Luke Roberts, Mountain View

QB: Jakoby Moss, MV; RB: Luke Roberts, MV; Ben Martin, BND; WR: Jake Hatch, MV; James Tiboni, MV; Blake Groshong, BND; TE: Sam Larson, MV; OT: Rory Eck, MV; Cole Persinger, BND; OG: Thomas Merkord, MV; Griffin Vollers, SUM; C: Luke Williams, MV; K: Soren McKee, SUM; KR: Jake Hatch, MV. 

Defense

Player of the Year: Jackson Bailey, Summit. 

DL: Thomas Merkord, MV; Jackson Bailey, SUM; David Nelson, SUM; Will Bennet, SUM; Zach Jepson, SUM; LB: Colt Musgrave, BND; Carter Campbell, SUM; Layton Valentine, MV; Luke Williams, MV; CB: Jacob Winchester, BND; Ryan Powell, SUM; Josh Cockrum, MV; S: Jake Hatch, MV; James Tiboni, MV; P: Soren McKee, SUM. 

Baseball

Friday's Late Games

Ridgeview 9, Crook County 8

Saturday's Games

Bend 11, Summit 0

Mountain View  15, The Dalles 0

Mountain View 19, The Dalles 1

La Pine 19, Pleasant Hill 4

La Pine 11, Pleasant Hill 10

Softball

Saturday's Games

Bend 16, Summit 0

Mountain View 13, Redmond 2

The Dalles 10, Mountain View 0

Redmond vs. The Dalles, late

