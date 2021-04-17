Prep Scoreboard

Football
Bend All-City Team
Offense
Player of the Year: Luke Roberts, Mountain View
QB: Jakoby Moss, MV; RB: Luke Roberts, MV; Ben Martin, BND; WR: Jake Hatch, MV; James Tiboni, MV; Blake Groshong, BND; TE: Sam Larson, MV; OT: Rory Eck, MV; Cole Persinger, BND; OG: Thomas Merkord, MV; Griffin Vollers, SUM; C: Luke Williams, MV; K: Soren McKee, SUM; KR: Jake Hatch, MV.
Defense
Player of the Year: Jackson Bailey, Summit.
DL: Thomas Merkord, MV; Jackson Bailey, SUM; David Nelson, SUM; Will Bennet, SUM; Zach Jepson, SUM; LB: Colt Musgrave, BND; Carter Campbell, SUM; Layton Valentine, MV; Luke Williams, MV; CB: Jacob Winchester, BND; Ryan Powell, SUM; Josh Cockrum, MV; S: Jake Hatch, MV; James Tiboni, MV; P: Soren McKee, SUM.
Baseball
Friday's Late Games
Ridgeview 9, Crook County 8
Saturday's Games
Bend 11, Summit 0
Mountain View 15, The Dalles 0
Mountain View 19, The Dalles 1
La Pine 19, Pleasant Hill 4
La Pine 11, Pleasant Hill 10
Softball
Saturday's Games
Bend 16, Summit 0
Mountain View 13, Redmond 2
The Dalles 10, Mountain View 0
Redmond vs. The Dalles, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.