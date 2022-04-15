Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Thursday's late results

Sisters 8, Sweet Home 7

Friday's results

Hood River Valley 6, Ridgeview 3 

Hood River Valley 10, Ridgeview 6

Redmond 7, Crook County 2 

Redmond 11, Crook County 5

Sweet Home 6, Sisters 4

Pleasant Hill 7, La Pine 4

Pleasant Hill at La Pine, late

Culver 8, Western Christian 4 

Western Christian 3, Culver 1

Softball

Thursday's late results

Stayton 16, Sisters 0

Friday's results

Hood River Valley 7, Ridgeview 6

Hood River Valley 6, Ridgeview 5

Crook County 12, Redmond 1

Crook County 20, Redmond 3

Pleasant Hill 14, La Pine 1

Pleasant Hill 15, La Pine 9 

Boys tennis

Thursday's late results

Madras 4, Sisters 0

Friday's results

Redmond at The Dalles, late

