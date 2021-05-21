Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Thursday's Late games
Ridgeview at Bend 56, Ridgeview 37
Crook County 78, Summit 63
Molalla 52, Madras 48
Friday's Games
The Dalles at Bend, late
Ridgeview at La Pine, late
Sisters at Sweet Home, late
Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, late
Girls basketball
Thursday's Late Games
Madras 53, Molalla 49
Friday's Games
Summit at Ridgeview, late
Sweet Home at Sisters, late
Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, late
Baseball
Friday's Games
McNary 5, Summit 4
West Salem 6, Mountain View 2
Sprague 5, Bend 3
Mountain View 13, McNary 7
Sprague 5, Summit 1
West Salem 9, Bend 8
