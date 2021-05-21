Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

Boys basketball

Thursday's Late games

Ridgeview at Bend 56, Ridgeview 37

Crook County 78, Summit 63

Molalla 52, Madras 48

Friday's Games

The Dalles at Bend, late

Ridgeview at La Pine, late

Sisters at Sweet Home, late

Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, late

Girls basketball

Thursday's Late Games

Madras 53, Molalla 49

Friday's Games

Summit at Ridgeview, late

Sweet Home at Sisters, late

Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna-Triad, late

Baseball

Friday's Games

McNary 5, Summit 4

West Salem 6, Mountain View 2

Sprague 5, Bend 3

Mountain View 13, McNary 7

Sprague 5, Summit 1

West Salem 9, Bend 8

 

 

