Prep Scoreboard

PREPS
Football
Saturday's results
Summit at West Salem
Friday's late results
Bend at Sprague, canceled
Mountain View 63, Aloha 0
Siuslaw 34, La Pine 26
Sisters 28, Pleasant Hill 26
Yoncalla 52, Gilchrist 0
Volleyball
Friday's late results
Trinity Lutheran 3, Prospect Charter 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-7)
Saturday's results
Bend 2, Crook County 0 (25-16, 25-18)
Bend 2, North Medford 0 (25-9, 25-16)
Bend 2, Aloha 0 (25-5, 25-11)
Skyview (ID) 2, Bend 0 (25-12, 25-19)
Summit 1, West Albany 1 (25-23, 18-25)
Sheldon 2, Summit 0 (25-11, 25-18)
Summit 2, Philomath 0 (25-20, 25-13)
West Linn 2, Mountain View 0 (25-17, 25-16)
Ridgeview 2, Mountain View 0 (25-21, 25-15)
Dallas 2, Mountain View 0 (25-19, 25-10)
West Linn 2, Ridgeview 0 (25-16, 25-13)
Ridgeview 2, Dallas 0 (25-21, 25-15)
Crook County 1, North Medford 1 (25-14, 21-25)
Crook County 2, Aloha 0 (25-14, 25-16)
Jesuit 2, Redmond 0 (25-14, 25-14)
Redmond 2, West Salem 0 (27-26, 25-22)
Redmond 2, Grants Pass 0 (25-22, 25-19)
Skyview (ID) 2, Sisters 0 (25-16, 25-13)
Sisters 2, Sprague 0 (25-22, 25-22)
Sisters 1, South Eugene 1 (25-20, 26-27)
Dallas 2, Ridgeview 1 (25-18, 23-25, 15-10)
North Medford 2, Crook County 0 (25-19, 25-18)
Roseburg 2, Redmond 0 (25-17, 25-14)
Mountain View 2, Grants Pass 1 (23-25, 25-14, 15-12)
Bend 2, West Albany 0 (25-21, 25-20)
La Pine 3, Santiam 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-16)
Lowell 2, La Pine 1 (18-25, 25-19, 15-13)
La Pine 2, Waldport 0 (25-12, 25-17)
Alsea at Central Christian, canceled
Boys soccer
Saturday's results
Riverside 2, Sisters 1
Girls soccer
Saturday's results
Summit at South Medford
La Pine 3, Cascade Christian 1
Cross-country
Friday's late results
Crater Twilight at Crater High School
Boys
Team scores — Crater 26, South Medford 63, Grants Pass 86, Klamath Union 115, Roseburg 135, Phoenix 141, Cascade Christian 166
Individual results (top 5) — 1. Tyrone Gorze, CRT, 14:29.30; 2. Josiah Tostenson, CRT, 15:03.40; 3. Alexander Garcia-Silver, MSF, 15:06.60; 4. Finn Anspach, RV, 15:08.30; 5. Elwood Hosking, PHX, 15:32.90.
Saturday's results
Springfield Invite at Kiwanis Park
Boys
Team scores — Mountain View 23, Springfield 78, North Eugene 83, Sheldon 83, Thurston 98, North Bend 116.
Individual results (top 10) — 1. Chase Schermer, MV, 16:59.6; 2. Kyle Kirsch, MV, 17:11.9; 3. Benjamin Clawson, MV, 17:36.7; 4. Owen Fuller, SFD, 17:41.4; 5. Sayer Pescosolido, NE, 17:41.6; 6. Luke Larsen, MV, 17:49.6; 7. Austin Gottfried, NE, 17:48.2; 8. Ryan Hass, SFD, 17:49.6; 9. Ammon Gallup, THR, 17:51.6; 10. Johnathon Rosebrook, SLD, 18:01.8.
Girls
Team scores — Sheldon 38, Springfield 65, Thurston 71, North Eugene 80, North Bend 83.
Individual results (top 10) — 1. Katryn Gilbert, SLD, 19:47.6; 2. Karalyn Gilbert, SLD, 19:50.6; 3. Artana Nice, NE, 20:19.1; 4. Breanna Raven, THR, 20:29.5; 5. Iris Welsh, MV, 20:19.1; 6. Jailyn Becerra-Brigido, NE, 20:58.7; 7. Stephanie White, THR, 21:29.1; 8. Olivia Carpenter, MV, 21:30.1; 9. Skylar Willow, SLD, 21:48.4; 10. Carrie Babcock, SFD, 22:02.2.
Paul Mariman Invitational, at Philomath High School
Boys
Team scores — Siuslaw 35, Philomath 91, Cottage Grove 117, Bandon 120, Sisters 127, Marist 146, Newport 222, Cascade 241, Tillamook 244, Marshfield 263, St. Mary's 296, Western Christian 314, Culver 323, Molalla 401, Jefferson 407, Glide 408, Taft 420, Junction City 490, Waldport 532.
Individual results (top 5; top local) — 1. Chad Hughes, SLW, 16:32.50; 2. Samuel Ulrich, SLW, 16:36.40; 3. Brody Bushnell, PHL, 16:44.7; 4. Johnathan Ginyrich, TIL, 16:52.10; 15. Hayden Roth, SIS, 17:39.70.
Girls
Team scores — Marist 44, Siuslaw 65, Philomath 85, Bandon 115, Tillamook 152, Newport 206, Cottage Grove 212, Kennedy 217, Estacada 237, Taft 253, Junction City 270, St. Mary's 292, North Douglas 298, Culver 331.
Individual results (top 5; top local) — Jennifer Tsai, MAR, 19:24.90; 2. Rylee Colton, SLW, 19:47.70; 3. Aliya Larsen NEW, 20:02.20; 4. Emilie Nelson, MAR, 20:09.60; 5. Alyssa Johnson, ELM, 20:22.60; 10. Ella Bartlett, SIS, 20:51.90.
Escape the Rock at Fort Rock State Park
Boys
Team scores — Bend 16, Crook County 51, Caldera 53
Individual results (top 10) — 1. Wyatt Montgomery, LP, 18:26.7; 2. Benjamin Keown, BND, 18:53.9; 3. Blake Reid, BND, 18:55.6; 4. Micah Pietrowski, BND, 19:09.5; 5. Cole Buckley, BDN, 19:16.0; 6. Sebastien Fievet, CAL, 19:28.1; 7. Colin McCracken, BND, 19:39.2; 8. Gavin Humphreys, CC, 20:31.7; 9. Aaron Ward, CAL, 21:00.9; 10. Kernan Teasdale, CC, 21:07.3.
Girls
Team scores — Bend 18, Crook County 37.
Individual results (top 10) — 1. Jesy Lopez, BND, 23:01.1; 2. Elizabeth Goeres, LV, 23:24.8; 3. Maya Pagano, BND, 23:35.5; 4. Elise Rice, CC, 23:41.6; 5. Ellie Colquhoun, CAL, 23:55.9; 6. Samantha Smith, BND, 28:08.4; 7. Jamie Smoker, BND, 24:28.0; 8. Ava Sanchez, BND, 24:28.5; 9. McCall Woodward, CC, 24:31.4; 10. Patagonia Carne, CC, 24:33.9.
