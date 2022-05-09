Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Monday's results

Madras 4, Gladstone 3

Culver at Kennedy, late

Softball

Monday's results

Beaverton at Summit, late

Madras 10, Gladstone 8

Sweet Home 16, Sisters 10

Boys tennis

Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Mountain Valley Conference championships, at Caldera, late

Girls tennis

Bend, Mountain View, Summit at Mountain Valley Conference championships, at Sprague, late

Boys golf

Bend at regional qualifier, Tokatee, late

Redmond, Ridgeview at regional qualifier, Heron Lakes, Portland, late

Girls golf

Redmond, Ridgeview at regional qualifier, Heron Lakes, Portland, late

