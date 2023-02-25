Prep Scoreboard

Wrestling
Friday's results
OSAA state championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Class 4A
Team scores — La Grande 299, Sweet Home 253.5, Crook County 230, SCappoose 157, Tillamook 119.5, Cascade 111, Mazama 88, Henley 81, Philomath 67, Astoria 50, St. Helens 49, Estacada 40, North Bend 38, Pendleton 37, Marshfield 32, Newport 30, Madras 28, Stayton 27.5, Junction City 25, Baker 23, Ontario 23, Molalla 11, Cottage Grove 9, Hidden Valley 8, Klamath Union 5.
Individual results (weight class winners and local placers) — 106: 1. Bryce Haltiner, TIL; 2. Chance Yancey, CC; 113: 1. Kyle Sieminski, SH; 2. Alberto Flores, CC; 5. Duke Wentzel, CC; 120: 1. Dylan Clark, HEN; 5. Mason Lacey, CC; 126: 1. Kai Carson, LG; 3. Landon Lavey, CC; 132: 1. Jacob Sieminski, SH; 2. Cash Well, CC; 5. Robert Lacey, CC; 138: 1. Joshua Collins, LG; 145: 1. Brysen Penaloza, LG; 2. Cutter Marsh, CC; 152: 1. Gavin Sandoval, CC; 6. Brady David, MAD; 160: 1. Ben Rintoul, SCAP; 4. Cael White, MAD; 170: 1. Trey Dieringer, SCAP; 182: 1. Ethan Spencer, SH; 195: 1. Wyatt Anicker, SCAP; 220: 1. Matthew McCoy, HEN; 4. Jesse Wood, CC; 5. Jubal Brumble, CC; 285: 1. Matthew Evans, AST.
3A
Team scores — La Pine 195, Burns 175, Harrisburg 156, Banks 142.5, Siuslaw 83, Glide 79, Elmira 77.5, Santiam Christian 57.5, Douglas 52, Nyssa 46, North Valley 45, Pleasant Hill 44, Coquille 39, Yamhill-Carlton 39, Lakeview 37.5, Rainier 32, Corbett 27, Sutherlin 24, Sisters 19, Jefferson 17, McLoughlin 17, South Umpqua 12.5, Neah-Kah-Nie 11, Vale 11, Creswell 8, Umatilla 8, Scio 6, Taft 4, Dayton 3, Sheridan 1.
Individual results (weight class winners and local placers) — 106: 1. Carter Dawson, GLD; 2. Tyson Flack, LP; 4. Riley Flack, LP; 113: 1. Luke Cheek, HRB; 120: 1. Canon Winn, BRN; 2. Mason Webb, LP; 126: 1. Kale Cornell, BRN; 132: 1. Landyn Philpott, LP; 138: 1. Devon Kerr, LP; 145: 1. Brody Buzzard, HRB; 152: 1. Hunter Kemper, BRN; 2. Ben Cooper, SIS; 160: 1. Tag Deluca, LP; 170: 1. Easton Kemper, BRN; 2. Cache Montgomery, LP; 182: 1. Daevon Vereen, BNK; 195: 1. Mason Buss, SIU; 3. Jeffrey Schuler, LP; 4. Dylan Kerr, LP; 220: 1. Mason Mauck, BNK; 285: 1. Brett Highburger, ELM.
2A/1A
Team scores — Illinois Valley 154, Culver 149.5, Toledo 111.5, Elgin 99, Willamina 79.5, Grant Union 56, Colton 55, Lowell, 53, Regis 53, Enterprise 43, Central Linn 42, Nestucca 31.5, Oakridge 28.5, Myrtle Point 28, Glendale 23, Monroe 21, Crane 20, Knappa 20, Camas Valley 18, Echo/Stanfield 18, Clatskanie 16, Adrian 15, Irrigon 9, Vernonia 9, Waldport 6, Kennedy 4, Pine Eagle 4, Union 4, Imbler 3, Santiam 3, North Lake 2.
Individual results (weight class winners and local placers) —106: 1. Mike Miller, IV 3. Cole Roff, CULV; 113: 1. Micah Martinho, IV; 3. Debren Sanabria, CULV; 120: 1. Harley Hardison, LOWL; 3. Cole Rahi, CULV; 126: 1. Taylor Parsons, GRU; 132: 1. Logan Gerding, TOL; 2. Derek Torres, CULV; 138: 1. Ryon Martinho, IV; 145: 1. Roger Moore, COLT; 2. Reeden Arsenault, CULV; 152: 1. Ryan Griffin, IV; 2. Delin Abbas, CULV; 160: 1. Jacob Beauchamp, CL; 170: 1. Thomas Bischoff, REG; 182: 1. Joseph Lanthrop, ELG; 195: 1. Ash Blomstrom, TOL; 220: 1. Logan Clayburn, MP; 285: 1. Wylie Johnson, CULV.
4A/3A/2A/1A girls
Team scores — La Pine 77, Baker 71, Sweet Home 71, La Grande 63, Vale 46, Siuslaw 38, St. Helens 37, North Valley 33, Taft 30, Scappoose 28, Grant Union 27, Oakridge 26, Crook County 24, Siletz Valley 24, Irrigon 23, Kennedy 23, Gervais 22, Cottage Grove 20, Lowell 18, Madras 18, Rogue River 18, Hidden Valley 16, Knappa 16, Ontario 16, Brookings-Harbor 16, Glendale 14, Cascade 13, Creswell 13, Culver 13, Estacada 13, Banks 12, Coquille 11, Crane 11, Willamina 11, Elmira 10, Marshfield 10, Oakland 8, Clatskanie 7, Tillamook 7, Harrisburg 4, North Bend 4, North Marion 4, Stayton 4, Central Linn 3, Junction City 1.
Individual results (weight class winners and local placers) — 100: 1. Vanessa Keller, OAKR; 105: 1. Chelo Garcia, SLTV; 110: 1. Macali Lade, SIU; 115: 1. Allison Palluck, CG; 120: 1. MaKenna Duran, CC; 125: 1. Bailey Chafin, SH; 2. Jade Seymour, LP; 3. Gabriella Torres, CULV; 130: 1. Alexandra Geschwill, KEN; 2. Julietta Leal, LP; 135: 1. Sariah Zepeda, GER; 140: 1. Ava Collins, VAL; 145: 1. Jessica Williams, VAL; 2. Riley Allison, LP; 155: 1. Kira Kerr, LP; 170: 1. Oakley Anderson, BAK; 190: 1. Mallory Lusco, GRU; 235: 1. Breanna Meek, NV; 2. Ashlyn Dennis, MAD.
Girls basketball
Friday's results
Mountain View 50, Ridgeview 43
Redmond 69, Bend 50
Summit 67, Caldera 37
North Douglas 64, Trinity Lutheran 43
Boys basketball
Friday's results
Summit 87, Caldera 52
Redmond 53, Bend 48
Mountain View 69, Ridgeview 56
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.