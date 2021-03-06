Prep Scoreboard

Football

Friday's Late Games

Molalla 21, Madras 0

Crook County 18, North Marion 7

La Pine26, Siuslaw 24

Pleasant Hill 20, Sisters 6

Culver 8, Santiam 0

Gilchrist 7, Triangle Lake 0

Saturday's Games

Redmond 35, Bend 0

Ridgeview 33, Putnam 0

Mountain View vs. Summit, late

Volleyball 

Friday's Late Games

Bend 3, Sisters 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-22)

Hosanna-Triad 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-6)

Chiloquin 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-12)

Saturday Games

Pendleton 3, Redmond 1 (21-25,  25-14, 25-14, 25-15)

Crook County vs. Hood River Valley, ppd.

Central Christian 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (25-20, 29-27, 25-11)

Central Christian vs. Gilchrist, late

Gilchrist vs. Trinity Lutheran, late

Boys Soccer

Friday's Late Scores

Sisters 8, Crook County 0

North Clackamas Christian 4, Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 0

Saturday's Scores

Bend vs. Summit, ppd

La Pine vs. East Linn Christian, late

Girls Soccer

Saturday's Scores

Summit 3, Mountain View 0

Sisters vs. Philomath/Monroe, late

La Pine 1, Santiam Christian 1

