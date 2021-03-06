Prep Scoreboard

Football
Friday's Late Games
Molalla 21, Madras 0
Crook County 18, North Marion 7
La Pine26, Siuslaw 24
Pleasant Hill 20, Sisters 6
Culver 8, Santiam 0
Gilchrist 7, Triangle Lake 0
Saturday's Games
Redmond 35, Bend 0
Ridgeview 33, Putnam 0
Mountain View vs. Summit, late
Volleyball
Friday's Late Games
Bend 3, Sisters 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-22)
Hosanna-Triad 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-6)
Chiloquin 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-12)
Saturday Games
Pendleton 3, Redmond 1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15)
Crook County vs. Hood River Valley, ppd.
Central Christian 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (25-20, 29-27, 25-11)
Central Christian vs. Gilchrist, late
Gilchrist vs. Trinity Lutheran, late
Boys Soccer
Friday's Late Scores
Sisters 8, Crook County 0
North Clackamas Christian 4, Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 0
Saturday's Scores
Bend vs. Summit, ppd
La Pine vs. East Linn Christian, late
Girls Soccer
Saturday's Scores
Summit 3, Mountain View 0
Sisters vs. Philomath/Monroe, late
La Pine 1, Santiam Christian 1
