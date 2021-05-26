Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Tuesday's Late Games
Crook County 59, Pendleton 29
Hood River Valley 54, Ridgeview 39
Redmond 71, The Dalles 35
Estacada 72,Madras 58
Newport 43, Sisters 36
Gervais 60, Culver 52
Wednesday's Games
Mountain View at Bend, late
Sisters at Philomath, late
Central Christian at Prospect Charter, late
Girls basketball
Tuesday's Late Games
Sheldon 59, Bend 30
Pendleton 32, Crook County 29
Ridgeview 85, Hood River Valley 23
Redmond 50, The Dalles 22
Madras 60. Estacada 15
Sisters 48, Newport 35
Gervais 62, Culver 27
Wednesday's Games
Madras at Mountain View, late
Philomath at Sisters, late
Central Christian 29, Prospect Charter 24
