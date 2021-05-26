Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Boys basketball

Tuesday's Late Games

Crook County 59, Pendleton 29

Hood River Valley 54, Ridgeview 39

Redmond 71, The Dalles 35

Estacada 72,Madras 58

Newport 43, Sisters 36 

Gervais 60, Culver 52

Wednesday's Games

Mountain View at Bend, late

Sisters at Philomath, late

Central Christian at Prospect Charter, late

Girls basketball

Tuesday's Late Games

Sheldon 59, Bend 30

Pendleton 32, Crook County 29 

Ridgeview 85, Hood River Valley 23

Redmond 50, The Dalles 22 

Madras 60. Estacada 15

Sisters 48, Newport 35 

Gervais 62, Culver 27

Wednesday's Games

Madras at Mountain View, late

Philomath at Sisters, late

Central Christian 29, Prospect Charter 24

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.