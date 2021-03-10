Prep Scoreboard

Volleyball
Tuesday's late games
Summit 3, Bend 2 (25-16, 25-13, 20-25, 23-25, 16-14)
Ridgeview 3, Pendleton 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-19)
Wednesday's games
Sisters vs. Crook County, late
Boys Soccer
Tuesday's late game
Sisters 1, Sweet Home 0
Wednesday's games
Madras 0, Estacada 0
Girls Soccer
Tuesday's late games
Sisters 5, Mountain View 2
Bend 3, Ridgeview 2
Wednesday's games
Redmond vs. Crook County, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.