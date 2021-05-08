Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Saturday's Games
Pendleton 15, Ridgeview 4
Hood River Valley 8, Redmond 1
Mountain View 4, Pendleton 2
Bend 18, The Dalles 8
Hood River Valley 6, Summit 5
The Dalles 5, Crook County 4
Summit 11, Redmond 8
Mountain View 15, Ridgeview 8
Bend vs. Crook County, late
Stayton 13, Sisters 1
Softball
Saturday's Games
Summit 11, Redmond 8
Hood River Valley 20, Summit 0
Pendleton 11, Ridgeview 1
Hood River Valley 12, Redmond 1
La Grande 12, Ridgeview 11
Boys Tennis
Saturday's Results
Summit vs. Sheldon, late
Track and Field
Saturday's Results
Weekend Warrior Meet at Summit
Boys
Team Scores — Summit 119, Madras 29, Ridgeview 31, Bend 26, Redmond 12
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Cody Crain, RED, 12.08; 200m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 23.03; 400m: Jake Bernardi, SUM, 52.47; 800m: Finn Anspach, RV, 1:59.99; 1500m: Henry Kallerud, SUM, 4:48.02; 3000m: Jaden McCabe, SUM, 10:22.93; 110m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 15.55; 300m Hurdles: Cody Gehrett, RV, 39.79; 4x100m Relay: MAD: Mason Richardson, Dylan Heath, Derrek Main, Wade Simmelink, 46.35; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Bryce White, Sam Timms, Malcolm Boyd, Jake Strang, 3:39.46; Shot put: Chuck Sheldon, RV, 46-01.5; Discus: Grant Harpole, BND, 111-06; Javelin: Grant Harpole, BND, 135-01; High jump: Sam Cross, SUM, 5-10; Pole vault: Gavin Fleck, SUM, 13-07 and Jenson Molebash, BND 13-07; Long jump: Mason Richardson, MAD, 18-11.50; Triple jump: Owen Kendall, SUM, 38-10.
Girls
Team Scores — Summit 177, Bend 19, Ridgeview 12, Redmond 11, Madras 10
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Alyssa Hicks, BND, 13.50; 200m: Lia Cooper, SUM, 26.73; 400m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 58.42; 800m: Teaghan Knox, SUM, 2:18.78; 1500: Makenzie McRae, SUM, 4:54.79; 3000m: Payton McCarthy, SUM, 11:00.45; 100m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 16.11; 300m Hurdles: Kensey Gault, RV, 46.88; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Lia Cooper, Morgan Hanson, Camille Buzzas, Kohana Nakato, 49.40; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Morgan Hanson, Barrett Justema, Teaghan Knox, Maggie Williams, 4:10.15; Shot put: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 34-04.5; Discus: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 116-00; Javelin: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 149-00; High jump: Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-01; Pole vault: Isabelle Molebash, SUM, 7-08; Long jump: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 16-05; Triple jump: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 35-10.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.