Prep Scoreboard

Football
Mountain Valley All-Conference Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Tyler Copeland, QB, McNary
Defensive Player of the Year: Jack Clemans, LB, Summit
Coach of the Year: Shawn Stanley, West Salem
First team offense
QB: Tyler Copeland,McN; RB: Johnny Withers, WS; Riley Davis, SPG; Sayre Williamson, MV; WR: Braiden Copeland, McN; Zach Dodsen Greene, WS; Drew Rodriguez, SPG; TE: Josh Pikl, WS; OT: Jaiden Dunton, WS; David Sherman, SPG; OG: Spencer Elliott, SUM; Aydan Watson, WS; C: Carter Nelson, SUM; K: Soren McKee, SUM
First team defense
DL: Chip Allers, SUM: Martin Trujillo, WS; David Sherman, SPG; Rudy Garcia, McN; LB: Braiden Copeland, McN; Jack Clemans, SUM; Cole Elmore, SPG; Josh Pikl, WS; CB: Joe Schutz, SUM; Gunner Smedema, McN; Roman Burrow, WS; S: Zane Aicher, McN; Drew Rodriguez, SPG; P: Soren McKee, SUM; RET: Drew Rodriguez, SPG
Second team offense
QB: Brooks Ferguson, WS; RB: Zane Aicher, McN; WR: Gunner Smedema, McN; Jordan Kennedy, MV; Joe Schutz, SUM; TE: Sam Larson, TE; OT: Isaac Scroggins, McN; Sean Deane, BND; OG: Blake Stubbelfield, SPG; Aldo Villalvazo, McN; C: Jeremiah Ratliff, McN; K: Logan Ready, McN.
Second team defense
DL: Spencer Elliott, SUM; Dmitri Trofimchik, WS; Sean Deane, BND; Gavin Nguyen, SPG; LB: Logan Malinowski, BND; Jake Paton; McN; Nick Hopper, MV; Grant Smith, SUM; CB: Roman Burrow, WS; Balsie Pearson, SPG; S: Charlie Ozolin, SUM; Judah Aliifua, WS; P: Drew Rodriguez, SPG; RET: Zach Dodsen Greene, WS.
Honorable Mention Offense
QB: Steve Castillo, BND; Hogan Carmichael, SUM; Jakoby Moss, MV; Daschel Smith, SS; RB: Malakai Nutter, BND; Ryan Powell, SUM; Jack Clemans, SUM; Hudson Giertych; WR: Blaise Pearson, SPG; Judah Aliifua, WS; Ethan Carlson, SUM; Jordan Jeffries, SPG; Colton Herring, SPG; Brody McMullen, WS; TE: Lucas Steffen, SUM; Wyatt Jenks, WS; OT: Henry Hagen, BUL; Hatimu Letisi, SS; Aiden Hussey, WS; Hank Brundage, SUM; OG: Eric Peters, BDN; Triston Smith, WS; Paul Ehenger, SS; C: Cole Steketee, SPG; Jeremiah Pinkerton, WS; Jaden Whitworth, BND; K: Steve Castillo, BND.
Honorable mention defense
DL: Sam Larson, MV; Henry Hagen, SUM; Jamie Guzman, SS; Tyler Takemoto, SS; Wyatt Jenks, WS; Elias Hudson, SS; LB: Johnny Withers, WS; Barik Hill, SPG; Riley Davis, SPG; Carter Boyles, SS; Hunter Ruberto, McN; Braedy Vogt, SS; CB: Fred Kent, BND; Ryan Powell, SUM; Jameson Lowery, WS; Jordan Jeffries, SPG; Sage Allen; McN; Ben Yundt, MV; Jaxson Watson, SS; S: Austin Baker, BND; Tyler Copeland McN; Connor Crum, MV; Hudson Giertych, WS; Ben Woodward, SUM; Asa Phelps, SS; P: Blaine Causey, MV; Jeremiah Pinkerton, WS; RET: Sayre Williamson, MV.
5A Special District 1 All-Conference Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Trenton Hughes, QB, Hood River Valley
Defensive Player of the Year: Kyle Liscom, LB, Pendleton
Lineman of the Year: Joe Martin, Ridgeview
Coach of the Year: Erik Davis, Pendleton
First team offense
QB: Trenton Hughes, HRV; RB: Eric Pendergrass, RV; Myles Barton, PTM; Kyle Liscom, PEN; Payton Lambert, PEN; WR: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV; Ryles Buckley, HRV; Mason Spellecy, HRV; TE: Zach Gault, RV; OL: Jacob Griffen, PEN; Malcolm I’aulualo, HRV; Joe Martin, RV; Alex Whitaker, HRV; Jace Eveland, PTM
First team defense
DL: Jacob Griffen, PEN; Joe Martin, RV; Alex Whitaker, HRV; Oaklund Selfors, PTM; LB: Kyle Liscom, PEN; Gabe Robles, RED; Joey Frzier, HRV; Matt Mathis, RV; CB: Gabe Browning, PEN; Ryles Buckley, HRV; S: Trenton Hughes, 12, HRV; Luke Benshing, PEN; P: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV; K: Robert Rowan, HRV; RET: Trenon Hughes, HRV.
Second team defense
QB: Hayden Parrish, RED; RB: Kyle Littlejohn, RED; Andre Niko, DAL; Shaw Burns, HRV; WR: Tyler Creswick, PTM; Aiden Gebhard, RED; Shaw Burns, HRV; TE: Emmit Pratt, PTM; OL: Jake Webb, RED; Zach Jones, RED; Tobey Bagley, PTM; Noah I’aulualo, DAL; Andrew Demianew, PEN.
Second team defense
DL: Easton Corey, PEN; Aiden Gunter, PEN; Jacob VonLubken, HRV; LB: Payton Lambert, PEN; Jackson Browne, PTM; Jason Sieveking, RED; Riley Brock, Kyle Smiley, HRV; CB: Mason Spellecy, HRV; Jace Nagler, RV; Benito Jennings, PEN; S: Ryan Asplund, RV; Jason Crowe, PTM; Shaw Burns, HRV; P: Benito Jennings, PEN; RET: Jaxon Pullen, DAL.
Honorable mention offense
QB: Colin Primus, PEN; Konnor Bickford, PTM; Aidan Brenneman, RV; Riley Brock, DAL; RB: Brock Mackey, PEN; Manatu Crichton Tunai, DAL; WR: Nathan Wachs, RED; Luke Benshing, PEN; Jason Crowe, PTM; OL: Josh Kuhlman, RV; Majestic I’aulualo, DAL; Joe Codding, DAL; Evan Baldy, DAL; Adam Thorne, PEN; Rolando Flores, HRV; Remson Winant, LSA; Gabe Sayre, PTM; Trevian Oliver, PKR; K: Ryan Asplund, RV.
Honorable mention defense
DL: Patrick Simpson, PEN; Nathan Neveau, PEN; Marselis Royste, PKR; LB: Nathan Benz, RV; Zach Gault, RV; Peyton Zampko, RV; Chad Spitz, RED; Dylan Abrahamson, PEN; Kevin Interian, PKR; CB: Anthony Jara, DAL; S: Peter Fengler-Johnson, LAS; P: Ryan Asplund, RV; RET: Aiden Gebhard, RED; Gabe Browning, PEN.
Volleyball
Intermountain All-Conference Team
Player of the Year: McKenzie Jonas, Crook County
Coach of the Year: Katie Karcher, Redmond
First team
Hitters: Jenna Albrecht, RV; Aspen Bradley, RED; Josie Kasberger, CC; Madie Vaughn, RV; Ellie Owen, RV; Setter: Jenny McKinnon, CC; Libero: Jaycee Villastrigo, CC.
Second team
Hitters: Kendall Maykut, CC; Sauren Garton, PEN; Rilea Mills, RED; Kennedy Abbas, DAL; Jayden Gustaveson, RED; Setter: Rachel Lester, RV; Libero: Nora Yoshioka, PEN.
Honorable mention
Hitters: Paige Capitani, RV; Ashtyn Brown, PEN; Reese Leblein, HRV; Zoe Lebreton, DAL; Zoe Dunn, DAL; Setters: Hayden Hamilton, RV; Jeilane Stewart, DAL; Libero: Kayla Sheasby, HRV; Kiyarah Hicks, RED; Kylee Rost, RV.
