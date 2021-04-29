Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Thursday's Games
Mountain View 14, Bend 4
Estacada 12, Madras 11
Sisters 10, Woodburn 0
Softball
Thursday's Games
Bend 2, Ridgeview 1
Madras at Estacada, late
Newport 15, Sisters 0
Boys golf
Wednesday's Late Results
La Pine Invitational, at Crosswater
Team Scores — Summit 288, Bend 332, Mountain View 376, Ridgeview 386, Redmond 402, La Pine 511.
Boys Tennis
Thursday's Matches
Bend vs. Summit, late
Estacada 7, Madras 1
Girls Tennis
Thursday's Matches
Summit 11, Bend 1
Corbett vs. Sisters, late
Estacada 4, Madras 3
