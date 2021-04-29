Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Baseball

Thursday's Games

Mountain View 14,  Bend 4

Estacada 12, Madras 11

Sisters 10, Woodburn 0

Softball

Thursday's Games

Bend 2, Ridgeview 1

Madras at Estacada, late

Newport 15, Sisters 0

Boys golf

Wednesday's Late Results

La Pine Invitational, at Crosswater

Team Scores — Summit 288, Bend 332, Mountain View 376, Ridgeview 386, Redmond 402, La Pine 511.

Boys Tennis

Thursday's Matches

Bend vs. Summit, late

Estacada 7, Madras 1

Girls Tennis

Thursday's Matches

Summit 11, Bend 1

Corbett vs. Sisters, late

Estacada 4, Madras 3

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.