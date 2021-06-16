Rodeo
Oregon State High School Rodeo Association
State Finals in Prineville, June 10-13
National Finals qualifiers from Central Oregon
Team roping — 1, Caleb Carpenter, Powell Butte; Cael Stratton, Lakeview.
Goat tying — 1, Kennedy Buckner, Powell Butte; 4, Paige Pentzer, Powell Butte.
Steer wrestling — 1, Preston Young, Terrebonne.
Breakaway roping — 4, Kennedy Buckner, Powell Butte.
Bareback riding — 2, Wyatt Wood, Prineville; 3, Clint Rutherford, Fossil.
Saddle bronc riding — 1, Clint Rutherford, Fossil; 3, Callen Whitaker, Powell Butte.
Bull riding — 4, Cutter Wollard, Terrebonne.
Barrel racing — 2, Zoey Miller, Bend.
Pole bending — 3, Adriene Steffen, Sisters.
Tie-down roping — 4, Preston Young, Terrebonne.
(The High School National Finals Rodeo is July 18-24 in Lincoln, Nebraska.)
Boys basketball
Tuesday's Late Games
Bend 68, Mountain View 64
Redmond 59, Hood River Valley 58
Gladstone 81, Madras 36, late
Cascade 68, Sisters 41
Dufur 63, Trinity Lutheran 47
Wednesday's Games
Sisters at Woodburn, late
Harrisburg at La Pine, late
Culver at Western Christian, late
Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, late
Girls Basketball
Tuesday's Late Games
Mountain View 39, Bend 37
Ridgeview 44, Crook County 35
Hood River Valley 49, Redmond 49
Madras 55, Gladstone 54
Cascade 44, Sisters 30
Pleasant Hill 40, La Pine 7
Trinity Lutheran at Dufur 49, Trinity Lutheran 38
Wednesday's Games
Mountain View at Summit, late
Woodburn at Sisters, late
Harrisburg at La Pine, late
Western Christian 61, Culver 35
Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.