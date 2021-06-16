Rodeo

Oregon State High School Rodeo Association

State Finals in Prineville, June 10-13

National Finals qualifiers from Central Oregon

Team roping — 1, Caleb Carpenter, Powell Butte; Cael Stratton, Lakeview.

Goat tying  1, Kennedy Buckner, Powell Butte; 4, Paige Pentzer, Powell Butte.

Steer wrestling — 1, Preston Young, Terrebonne.

Breakaway roping — 4, Kennedy Buckner, Powell Butte.

Bareback riding — 2, Wyatt Wood, Prineville; 3, Clint Rutherford, Fossil.

Saddle bronc riding — 1, Clint Rutherford, Fossil; 3, Callen Whitaker, Powell Butte. 

Bull riding — 4, Cutter Wollard, Terrebonne.

Barrel racing — 2, Zoey Miller, Bend.

Pole bending — 3, Adriene Steffen, Sisters.

Tie-down roping — 4, Preston Young, Terrebonne.

(The High School National Finals Rodeo is July 18-24 in Lincoln, Nebraska.)

Boys basketball

Tuesday's Late Games

Bend 68, Mountain View 64

Redmond 59, Hood River Valley 58

Gladstone 81, Madras 36, late

Cascade 68, Sisters 41

Dufur 63, Trinity Lutheran 47

Wednesday's Games

Sisters at Woodburn, late

Harrisburg at La Pine, late

Culver at Western Christian, late

Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, late

Girls Basketball

Tuesday's Late Games

Mountain View 39, Bend 37

Ridgeview 44, Crook County 35

Hood River Valley 49, Redmond 49

Madras 55, Gladstone 54

Cascade 44, Sisters 30

Pleasant Hill 40, La Pine 7

Trinity Lutheran at Dufur 49, Trinity Lutheran 38

Wednesday's Games

Mountain View at Summit, late

Woodburn at Sisters, late

Harrisburg at La Pine, late

Western Christian 61, Culver 35

Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, late

