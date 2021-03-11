Prep Scoreboard

Volleyball
Wednesday's Late Game
Sisters 3, Crook County 0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-22)
Thursday's Games
Bend 3, Mountain View 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-9)
Summit 3, Ridgeview 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-13)
Central Christian 3, Rogue Valley Adventist 1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-13)
Boys soccer
Thursday's Games
Sisters 2, Mountain View 1
Summit 3, Ridgeview 0
Bend 5, Redmond 0
Cascade 4, Crook County 1
Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 2, Faith Bible 1
Girls soccer
Wednesday's Late Game
Redmond 7, Crook County 0
Thursday's Games
Summit 3, Ridgeview, 0
Estacada 3, Madras 0
Sisters 3, Cascade 0
