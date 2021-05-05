Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Tuesday's Late Games

Hood River Valley 10, Redmond 7

Wednesday's Game

Redmond 16, The Dalles 3

Sisters 3, Sweet Home 0

Softball

Tuesday's Late Games

Mountain View 20, Summit 6

Crook County 10, The Dalles 8

Wednesday's Game

 La Pine at Sisters

Boys Tennis

Wednesday's Match

Redmond 7, Ridgeview 1

The Dalles vs. Crook County, late

Summit vs. Sisters, late

Girls tennis

Wednesday's Match

Crook County vs. The Dalles, late

Redmond vs. Ridgeview, late

Girls Golf

Wednesday's Results

Crook County Invitational at Crooked River Ranch, late

Track and Field

Wednesday's Results

Mountain View at Bend High, late

Redmond at Summit, late

Gilchrist Small School Invite, late

