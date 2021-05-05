Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Tuesday's Late Games
Hood River Valley 10, Redmond 7
Wednesday's Game
Redmond 16, The Dalles 3
Sisters 3, Sweet Home 0
Softball
Tuesday's Late Games
Mountain View 20, Summit 6
Crook County 10, The Dalles 8
Wednesday's Game
La Pine at Sisters
Boys Tennis
Wednesday's Match
Redmond 7, Ridgeview 1
The Dalles vs. Crook County, late
Summit vs. Sisters, late
Girls tennis
Wednesday's Match
Crook County vs. The Dalles, late
Redmond vs. Ridgeview, late
Girls Golf
Wednesday's Results
Crook County Invitational at Crooked River Ranch, late
Track and Field
Wednesday's Results
Mountain View at Bend High, late
Redmond at Summit, late
Gilchrist Small School Invite, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.