Prep Scoreboard

Wrestling
Sunday's results
OSAA state championships in Portland
Class 5A
Team scores — Redmond 204.5, Thurston 197.5, Crater 171, Mountain View 170.5, Dallas 130, Crescent Valley 123, Silverton 101.5, Canby 96, Hillsboro 88, Bend 66, Ridgeview 66, West Albany 65, Eagle Point 36, Central 34, Centennial 33, Lebanon 31, Ashland 27, Hood River Valley 26, Wilsonville 24, Springfield 23, Putnam 22, Woodburn 14, McKay 11, Corvallis 10, Milwaukie 8, Parkrose 6, Churchill 3, North Eugene 1.
Individuals (weight-class winners and local placers)
106: 1. Kanoe Kelly, Thu; 6. Aiden Nelmes, MV. 113: 1. Elijah Bayne, Crater; 2. Ryder Lee, Red; 6. Oliver Blackwelder, MV. 120: 1. Scout Santos, MV; 2. Billy Jackson, Red; 6. Elijah Hocker, Rid. 126: 1. Ansen Widing, Red; 3. Tracston Santos, MV; 5. Eric Larwin, Bend. 132: 1. Drew Jones, MV; 5. William Pence, Bend. 138: 1. DJ Gillett, CV: 3. Andrew Worthington, MV; 4. Jorge Ortiz, Rid. 145: 1. Kolton Malone, Thu; 5. Joseph Downing, Red. 152: 1. Ethan Dunigan, Cen; 3. Jared Ake, Red; 4. Finn Schuller, Bend. 160: 1. Jackson Potts, MV; 2. Dylan Lee, Rid. 170: 1. Daschle Lamer, CV; 3. Deandre McDonald, Red; 5. Owen Lee, Rid; 182: 1. Preston Echeverria, Hil; 3. Liam Byrne, MV; 5. Ryan Batti, Red. 195: 1. Van Halstead, Thu. 220: 1. Hayden Walters, Cra; 4. William Witcraft, Red. 285: 1. Ben Hartman, CV; 2. Ashton Fields, Red.
6A/5A Girls
Team scores — North Medford 78, Thurston 65, Forest Grove 64, Cleveland 49.5, McKay 49, North Salem 47, Redmond 46, West Albany 46, Wilsonville 36, Liberty 35, Bend 31, Crater 27, Southridge 27, Dallas 25, McNary 24, West Linn 24, Westview 22, Hillsboro 21, Hood River Valley 21, Woodburn 21, Century 19, Centennial 18, Corvallis 18, Silverton 18, David Douglas 17, Ida B. Wells 17, Roosevelt 16, Tualatin 14, Lincoln 10, Glencoe 4, Grants Pass 4, Mountainside 4, South Albany 4, Beaverton 3, Ridgeview 3, South Medford 3, McDaniel 2, Eagle Point 1, Jefferson 1.
Individuals (weight-class winners and local placers)
100: 1. Skyler Hall, NM. 105: 1. Polly Olliff, Dal. 110: 1. Kaylee Annis, Thu; 2. Mia Pedersen, Red. 115: 1. Aiana Martinez, WA. 120: 1. Mariko Sonis, NS; 3. Rickie Dean, Bend. 125: 1. Kailea Takahashi, FG. 130: 1. Haley Vann, Cle. 135: 1. Estella Gutches, NM. 140: 1. MacKenzie Shearon, Red. 145: 1. Reese Lawson, WS. 155: 1. Destiny Rodriguez, WL. 170: 1. Jasmine Brown, Wil; 4. Maralise Benson, Red. 190: 1. Ali Martinez, McN; 3. Sarah Witts, Bend. 235: 1. Marilyn Ramirez, Sou.
Nordic skiing
Saturday's results
OISRA state championships at Mt. Bachelor
Girls
Team scores — Bend 30, Summit 42, Corvallis 71, Mountain View 119, Hood River Valley 189.
Relay — 1, Bend, 7:20; 2, Summit, 7:45; 3, Corvallis, 8:10; 4, Mountain View, 8:44; 5, Ridgeview-Redmond, 9:30.
Top 15 combined (freestyle + classic) — 1, Neve Gerard, Bend, 29:34; 2, Piper Wider, Bend, 32:51; 3, Claire McDonald, Sum, 33:40; 4, Sophia Capozzi, Sum, 34:46; 5, Ava Betts, Cor, 35:53; 6, Daniella Dispenza, Sum, 36:12; 7, Eva Dicharry, Sum, 37:19; 8, Kate Middleton, Cor, 37:26; 9, Hannah Middleton, Cor, 38:09; 10, Katen Rench, HRV, 38:12; 11, Evonna West, RV-Red, 38:24; 12, Khloe Laughlin-Hall, Sum, 38:48; 13, Nola Stryker, Sum, 39:04; 14, Arden Conde, Sum, 39:05; 15, Penny Yost, Bend, 39:39.
Boys
Team scores — Summit 27, Mountain View 60, Bend 77, Hood River Valley 95, Ridgeview-Redmond 125.
Relay — 1, Summit, 6:20; 2, Mountain View, 6:29; 3, Bend, 7:11; 4, Hood River Valley, 7:22; 5, Ridgeview-Redmond, 7:33.
Top 15 combined (freestyle + classic) — 1, Reed Wuepper, Sum, 27:44; 2, Will Mowry, Bend, 27:52; 3, Zachary Shockey, MV, 28:21; 4, Fergus Waag, HRV, 28:44; 5, William Adams, Sum, 28:53; 6, Charlie McCabe, Sum, 28:56; 7, Benjamin Clawson, MV, 30:18; 8, Alex Larson, RPA, 30:33; 9, Peter Grover, Sum, 32:28; 10, Jack Hardy, RV-Red, 32:37; 11, Ashton Gilbert, HRV, 32:50; 12, Jack Billowitz, Bend, 32:50; 13, Sam Massari, Bend, 32:53; 14, Kevin Mattox, MV, 33:14; 15, Jonas Earnest, RV-Red, 33:35.
Combined boys and girls team scores — Summit 69, Bend 107, Mountain View 179, Hood River Valley 284, Ridgeview-Redmond 314, Sisters 496.
Boys basketball
Saturday's results
Class 3A state playoffs
Westside Christian 62, Sisters 43
Class 1A state playoffs
Trinity Lutheran 49, Rogue Valley Adventist 47
Girls basketball
Saturday's results
Crook County 53, Phoenix 38
