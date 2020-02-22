Boys Basketball
Friday Late Scores
Crook County 60, Ridgeview 28
Trinity Lutheran 52, North Lake 37
Saturday Scores
Triad, Trinity Lutheran
Girls Basketball
Friday Late Scores
Redmond 52, Hood River Valley 38
Sisters 45, Sweet Home 39
Saturday Scores
Summit 53, Sprague 18
Swimming
OSAA state championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, Beaverton
6A
Boys
Team Scores
Jesuit 124, Lakeridge 68, West Linn 44, Sunset 41, Roseburg 39, Clackamas 38, McMinnville 35, Bend 34, Lincoln 29, Westview 28, Sherwood 24, Central Catholic 20, Cleveland 17, Roosevelt 10, Summit 10, David Douglas 10, Mountain View 9, Tigard 8, Newberg 7, Barlow 7, Sheldon 7, North Medford 6, South Eugene 6, Forest Grove 5, South Salem 5, Oregon City 5, Beaverton 4, Grants Pass 2, Lake Oswego 1.
Individual Results (Winner; Central Oregon placers)
200 Medley Relay — 1. Jesuit: Nick Simons, Marco Nosack, Diego Nosack, Matthias Kreutzer, 1:33.42; 8. Bend: Gharret Brockman, Brenden Reeves, Lance Borgers, Parker Ruggles, 1:39.82.
200 Freestyle — 1. Jacob Folsom, Sherwood, 1:39.07; 7. Kian Warnock, Summit, 1:46.09; 8. Lance Borgers, Bend, 1:47.42.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Kevin Keil, Central Catholic, 1:48.06; 3. Durgan McKean, Mountain View, 1:53.48; 6. Brenden Reeves, Bend, 1:56.72.
50 Freestyle — 1. Matthias Kreutzer, Jesuit, 21.41
100 Butterfly — 1. Nick Simons, Jesuit, 50.16; 4. Hunter Craft, Summit, 51.32; 7. Gharret Brockman, Bend, 52.81; 8. Brenden Reeves, Bend, 53.56.
100 Freestyle — 1. Cody Soo, Cleveland, 45.77; 8. Durgan McKean, Mountain View, 47.66.
500 Freestyle — 1. Kevin Keil, Central Catholic, 4:30.80; 7. Parker Ruggles, Bend, 4:48.73; 9. Lance Borgers, Bend, 4:53.65
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. McMinnville: Collin Bushey, Ethan Tochum, Josiah Yuen, Lilly Benjamin, 1:26.89; 6. Bend: Brenden Reeves, Parker Ruggles, Lance Borgers, Gharret Brockman, 1:30.19.
100 Backstroke — 1. Nick Simons, Jesuit, 49.57; 3. Gharret Brockman, Bend, 51.72; 9. Hunter Craft, Summit, 54.42.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Marco Nosack, Jesuit, 56.41.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Jesuit: Marco Nosack, Nick Simons, Chetan Chilkunda, Matthias Kreutzer, 3:09.05.
Girls
Team Scores
Jesuit 110.5, Sunset 89.5, West Linn 63, Bend 53, Oregon City 48, McMinnville 35, South Eugene 35, Grant 29, St. Mary's 26, Summit 24, Lincoln 23, Aloha 20, Mountainside 18, Southridge 15, Mountain View 11, Canby 11, Jefferson 9, Lake Oswego 8, Tualatin 4, Sheldon 4, Sherwood 3, Westview 1.
Individual Results (Winner; Central Oregon placers)
200 Medley Relay — 1. Jesuit: Isabella Wallace, Emma Matous, Fay Marie Lustria, Alaina Pitton, 1:46.16; 4. Bend: Mario Wold, Melia Costa, Ryann Reid, Holly Hermanson, 1:50.38; 9. Summit: Ani Husaby, Clara Husaby, Sara Bergamasco, Ginger Kiefer, DQ.
200 Freestyle — 1. Jessica Maeda, Mountainside, 1:50.41; 6. Sarah Shaffer, Bend, 1:54.55; 9. Paige Lyons, Bend, 1:57.36.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Tia Lindsay, Sunset, 2:01.46; 8. Maria Wold, Bend, 2:09.69; 9. Kinley Wigle, Mountain View, 2:10.34.
50 Freestyle — 1. Kaitlyn Dobler, Aloha, 22:30; 8. Elli Williams, Mountain View, 24.64; 9. Ula McPherson, Bend, 24.71.
100 Butterfly — 1. Fay Marie Lustria, Jesuit, 54.93; 3. Ani Husaby, Summit, 57.06; 8. Sarah Shaffer, Bend, 59.30.
100 Freestyle — 1. Helena Jones, West Linn, 50.83; 7. Elli Williams, Mountain View, 53.31.
500 Freestyle — 1. Sara Garcia Lacueva, McMinnville, 5:02.53; 5. Paige Lyons, Bend, 5:11.14; 6. Kaylee Elsom, Summit, 5:18.45.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Sunset: Hannah Trainer, Zoez Dodson, Kiki Lindsay, Tia Lindsay, 1:36.98; 4. Bend: Ryann Reid, Melia Costa, Sarah Shaffer, Ula McPherson, 1:38.84.
100 Backstroke — 1. Anna Rauchholz, St. Mary's, 54.60; 6. Ani Husaby, Summit, 57.09.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Kaitlyn Dobler, Aloha, 58.35; 6. Kinley Wigle, Mountain View, 1:05.35; 7. Melia Costa, Bend, 1:06.34.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Sunset: Hannah Trainer, Zoey Dodson, Kiki Lindsay, Tia Lindsay, 3:29.50; 4. Bend: Ula McPherson, Maria Wold, Paige Lyons, Sarah Shaffer, 3:37.87; 5. Summit: Ginger Kiefer, Clara Husaby, Delaney Skuse, Ani Husaby, 3:38.01.
5A
Boys
Team Scores
Churchill 53, West Albany 39.5, Crescent Valley 30, North Bend 28.5, Hood River Valley 24, Redmond 18, Ashland 18, Springfield 15, Scappoose 15, South Albany 12, Pendleton 9, Parkrose 8, Crater 7, Silverton 6, St. Helens 5, Hillsboro 5, La Salle Prep 5, Lebanon 4, North Eugene 2.
Individual Results (Winner; Central Oregon placers)
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Bend: Mavrick Macalino, Craig Hoefs, Tucker Hood, Adam Wood, 1:40.33.
200 Freestyle — 1. Marcus Reyes, Crater, 1:43.07.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Nathaniel Young, South Albany, 1:59.61.
50 Freestyle — 1. Charley Page-Jones, Churchill, 21.18; 2. Ryan Konop, Redmond, 21.74.
100 Butterfly — 1. Charley Page-Jones, Churchill, 49.36.
100 Freestyle — 1. Ryan Konop, Redmond, 47.67.
500 Freestyle — 1. Dylan Hayes, West Albany, 4:50.25.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hood River Valley: Clayton Lee, Connor McElwee, Luke Southall, David Hecksel, 1:29.61; 4. Redmond: Jacob Crumrine, Caden Bolic, Jacen McGowan, Ryan Konop, 1:33.60.
100 Backstroke — 1. Chris Frownfelter, Ashland, 52.72.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Diego Reyes, Springfield, 56.92.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Churchill: Brennen Whipp, Finn Conaway, Davis Wingard, Charley Page-Jones, 3:18.97.
Girls
Team Scores
Crescent Valley 75, Churchill 50, Silverton 32, Springfield 29, North Bend 28, Hood River Valley 21, West Albany 17, Wilsonville 16, Willamette 11, Central 9, North Salem 9, Lebanon 7, North Eugene 1, Pendleton 1.
Individual Results (Winner; Central Oregon placers)
200 Medley Relay — 1. Churchill: Meg Justice, Kyle Taylor, Alanah Erickson, Kelsey Wasikowski, 1:51.13.
200 Freestyle — 1. Paula Lomonaco, Crescent Valley, 1:55.60.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Francesca Criscione, Crescent Valley, 2:05.27.
50 Freestyle — 1. Kelsey Wasikow, Churchill, 24.68.
100 Butterfly — 1. Francesca Criscione, Crescent Valley, 57.56.
100 Freestyle — 1. Paula Lomonaco, Crescent Valley, 53.29.
500 Freestyle — 1. Vivi Criscione, Crescent Valley, 5:12.84.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Springfield: McKenzie Galloway, Veronika Perry, Sydney Simmons, Sarah Karr, 1:45.27.
100 Backstroke — 1. Kylie Taylor, Churchill, 57.11.
100 Breastroke — 1. Abby Maoz, Wilsonville, 1:04.18.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Crescent Valley: Viola Teglassy, Francesca Criscione, Vivi Criscione, Paula Lomonaco, 3:40.38.
NORDIC SKIING
OISRA State Meet
Friday and Saturday at Mt. Bachelor
Girls
Team (combined) — Summit 26, Redmond Proficiency Academy 64, Bend 70.
Freestyle — 1, Maya Jones Arnesen, Sum, 14:05.7. 2, Sarah Kilroy, RPA, 14:22.3. 3, Isabel Rodhouse, Sum, 14:24.9. 4, Alice McKnight, Bend, 14:32.4. 5, Claire McDonald, Sum, 14:33.5. 6, Kira Gilbert, Bend, 14:35.8. 7, Katelyn Costello, RPA, 14:42.1. 8, Greta Leitheiser, Sum, 14:51.8. 9, Ashley Boone, Sum, 15:11.3. 10, Brooke Cummings, Mountain View, 15:22.1.
Classic — 1, Sarah Kilroy, RPA, 14:25.9. 2, Maya Jones Arnesen, Sum, 15:19.9. 3, Greta Leitheiser, Sum, 15:23.6. 4, Alice McKnight, Bend, 15:39.4. 5, Katelyn Costello, RPA, 16:01.0. 6, Jorun Downing, Sum, 16:01.5. 7, Ashley Boone, Sum, 16:10.9. 8, Claire McDonald, Sum, 16:21.8. 9, Kira Gilbert, Bend, 16:31.1. 10, Isabel Rodhouse, Sum, 16:46.3.
Combined (freestyle and classic) — 1, Sarah Kilroy, RPA, 28:48.2. 2, Maya Jones Arnesen, Sum, 29:25.6. 3, Alice McKnight, Bend, 30:11.8. 4, Greta Leitheiser, Sum, 30:15.4. 5, Katelyn Costello, RPA, 30:43.1. 6, Claire McDonald, Sum, 30:55.3. 7, Kira Gilbert, Bend, 31:06.9. 8, Isabel Rodhouse, Sum, 31:12.2. 9, Ashley Boone, Sum, 31:22.2. 10, Jorun Downing, Sum, 31:33.4.
Relay — 1, Summit, 7:35.72. 2, RPA, 7:44.59. 3, Bend, 7:54.90.
Boys
Team (combined) — Summit 22, Mountain View 62, Bend 69.
Freestyle — 1, Jeffrey Bert, Sum, 12:16.8. 2, Jack Conde, Sum, 12:26.9. 3, Aidan Whitelaw, Sum, 12:33.9. 4, Anton Micek, Bend, 12:35.7. 5, Evan Grover, Sum, 12:39.3. 6, Cole Shockey, MV, 12:43.1. 7, Zachary Jayne, Sum, 13:15.3. 8, Levi Pichardo, MV, 13:43.3. 9, Jacob Christensen, Sum, 13:59.5. 10, Garrett Janes, RV Redmond, 14:00.3.
Classic — 1, Jack Conde, Sum, 12:27.5. 2, Cole Shockey, MV, 12:57.3. 3, Anton Micek, Bend, 13:14.0. 4, Aidan Whitelaw, Sum, 13:17.1. 5, Jeffrey Bert, Sum, 13:19.4. 6, Zachary Jayne, Sum, 13:50.4. 7, Evan Grover, Sum, 13:54.8. 8, Levi Pichardo, MV, 14:34.1. 9, Jacob Christensen, Sum, 14:56.2. 10, Derek Martin, MV, 15:03.6.
Combined (freestyle and classic) — 1, Jack Conde, Sum, 24:54.4. 2, Jeffrey Bert, Sum, 25:36.2. 3, Cole Shockey, MV, 25:40.4. 4, Anton Micek, Bend, 25:49.7. 5, Aidan Whitelaw, Sum, 25:51.0. 6, Evan Grover, Sum, 26:34.1. 7, Zachary Jayne, Sum, 27:05.7. 8, Levi Pichardo, MV, 28:17.4. 9, Jacob Christensen, Sum, 28:55.7. 10, Cody Santaguida, MV, 29:32.5.
Relay — 1, Summit, 6:21.42. 2, Bend, 6:49.26. 3, Mountain View, 6:53.76.
Combined Girls and Boys Teams — Summit 48, Bend 139, Mountain View 160.
Provisional Skiers (girls and boys) — Annie McColgan, 27:14.8; Benjamin Balazs, 27:05.6.
