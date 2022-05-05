Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Thursday's results
La Salle 4, Bend 3
Madras at North Marion, canceled
Culver 15, Sheridan 1
Softball
Thursday's results
Bend 19, McKay 0
Madras at North Marion, canceled
Newport 9, Sister 8
Boys tennis
Thursday's results
Creswell at Sisters, late
Madras at Stayton, late
Girls tennis
Thursday's results
Creswell at Sisters, late
Stayton at Madras, late
Track and field
Wednesday's late results
Bend City Meet at Summit High
Boys
Team scores — Summit 135, Bend High 61, Mountain View 57, Caldera 11.
Individual results (top-2 finishers) — 100m: 1. Tadhg Brown, SUM, 11.23; 2. Evens Peters, SUM, 11.36; 200m: 1. Max Anders, SUM, 23.28; 2. Jake Bernardi, SUM, 23.62; 400m: 1. Max Anders, SUM, 23.28; 2. Treyden Lucas, BND, 49.92; 800m: 1. Mason Kissell, SUM, 1:56.68; 2. Luca Vuletic, SUM, 1:57.93; 1500m: 1. Chase Schermer, MV, 4:08.35; 2. Jackson Keefer, SUM, 4:15.78; 3000m: 1. Hayden Boaz, SUM, 9:42.59; 2. John Deaver, SUM, 9:42.78; 110m hurdles: 1. Caden Gorgett, BND, 15.95; 2. Fisher Fraley, SUM, 156.13; 300m hurdles: 1. Fisher Fraley, SUM, 41.33; 2. Sean Craven, BND, 41.97; 4x100m relay: 1. Bend (Blake Groshong, Sean Craven, Jack Sorenson, Treyden Lucas) 43.36; 2. Summit (Max Anders, Broden Coker, Tadhg Brown, Evens Peters) 43.63; 4x400m relay: Bend (Micah Pietrowski, Sean Craven, Jack Sorenson, Treyden Lucas) 3:34.34; 2. Mountain View (Nathaniel Diamond, Samuel Creech, Kyle Swenson, Chase Schermer) 3:39.41; Shot put: 1. Spencer Elliot, SUM, 49-04; 2. Declan Coetzee, BND, 41-03.75; Discus: 1. Sam Larson, MV, 137-08; 2. Jack Buettner, MV, 128-09; Javelin: 1. Walter Marquez, MV, 145-01; 2. Mylon Pofahl, SUM, 137-10; High jump: 1. Colin Moore, SUM, 6-04; 2. Cooper Seguin, SUM, 6-0; Pole vault: 1. Calvin Lewis, MV, 14-04; 2. Jenson Molebash, BND, 13-06; Long jump: 1. Tadgh Brown, SUM, 20-07.5; 2. Ben Strang, SUM, 20-04.5; Triple jump: 1. Evens Peters, SUM, 40-05; 2. Cooper Seguin, SUM, 40-02.75.
Girls
Team scores — Summit 148.5, Bend High 52, Mountain View 44.5, Caldera 13
Individual results (top-2 finishers) — 100m: 1. Camille Buzzas, SUM, 12.82; 2. Ramsey Starr, SUM, 12.96; 200m: 1. Ramsey Starr, SUM, 26.96; 2. Lia Cooper, SUM, 27.41; 400m: 1. Abigail Fagan, SUM, 1:00.56; 2. Claire McDonald, SUM, 1:00.87; 800m: 1. Teaghan Knox, SUM, 2:19.63; 2. Jorun Downing, SUM, 2:21.06; 1500m: 1. Maggie Williams, SUm, 4:43.92; 2. Ella Thorsett, SUM, 5:06.81; 3000m: 1. Emily Eichelberger, SUM, 12:16.31; 2. Nikolette Boom, BND, 12:42.62; 100m hurdles: 1. Sara Rivas, BND, 15.48; 2. Ciel Cano, BND, 18.08; 300m hurdles: 1. Sara Rivas, BND, 47.37; 4x100m relay: 1. Summit (Lia Cooper, Camille Buzzas, Ramsey Starr, Ruby Bishop) 49.20; 2. Bend (Alyssa Hicks, Jordan Welsh, Brianna Vidali-Rood, Sara Rivas) 50.57; 4x400m relay: 1. Summit (Abigail Fagan, Barrett Justema, Ruby Bishop, Tara Jessen) 4:04.36; Shot put: 1. Cassidy Faulkner, BND), 37-10; 2. Hayden Strickland, MV, 33-04.24; Discus: 1. Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 132.03; 2. Lyla Gilchrist, SUM, 106-08; Javelin: 1. Avery Ruhl, SUM, 105-03; 2. Katerlyn Mawdsley, MV, 99-01; High jump: 1. Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-00; 2. Katelyn Mawdsley, MV, 4-10; Pole vault: 1. Bryn Littlefield, SUM, 9-02; 2. Rachel Parker, SUM, 8-02; Long jump: 1. Ava Carry McDonald, SUM, 17-08; 2. Feile Brown, SUM, 16-05; Triple jump: 1. Abigail Fagan, SUM, 31-02.25; 2. Isabelle Molebash, SUM, 31-02.25.
