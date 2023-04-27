Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Wednesday's results
Mountain View 5, Caldera 3
Redmond 1, Summit 0
Ridgeview 15, Bend 7
The Dalles 20, Crook County 7
Madras 8, Estacada 6
Softball
Wednesday's results
Mountain View 9, Caldera 8
Redmond 19, Summit 9
Bend 15, Ridgeview 0
The Dalles 10, Crook County 3
Estacada 15, Madras 3
Track and field
Wednesday's results
Redmond, Crook County at Summit
Boys
Team scores — Summit 89, Crook County 30, Redmond 26.
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Nicholas Leary, SUM, 11.31; 200m: Nicholas Leary, SUM, 22.83; 400m: Gabe Love, CC, 51.97; 800m: Gavin Humphreys, CC, 2:08.24; 1500m: Kaden Williams, SUM, 4:33.19; 3000m: Finn Miller, SUM, 10:16.17; 110m hurdles: Logan Robertson, RED, 15.62; 300m hurdles: Cooper Seguin, SUM, 41.62; 4x100m relay: Redmond (Logan Robertson, Nate Wachs, Caleb Dickerson, Cody Crain) 43.49; 4x400m relay: Summit (Noah Goodrich, Ben Strang, Bailey Martin, Paxon Kettering) 3:36.49; Shot put: Spencer Elliott, SUM, 51-09; Discus: Aidan Kelly, SUM, 126-05; Javelin: Dakota Wedding, RED, 158-10; High jump: Isaac Knapp, SUM, 6-04; Pole vault: Alexander Fagan, SUM, 12-06; Long jump: Evens Peters, SUM, 21-09.25; Triple jump: Brian Maloney, SUM, 39-10.5.
Girls
Team scores — Summit 94, Crook County 37, Redmond 24.
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Alexys Schneider, CC, 13.37; 200m: Lia Cooper, SUM, 27.12; 400m: Eden Anspach, RED, 1:01.29; 800m: Natalia Crass, CC, 2:36.48; 1500m: Kersie Knoll, SUM, 5:37.99; 3000m: Karsyn Walton, SUM, 13:25.28; 100m hurdles: Jillian Bremont, RED, 17.02; 300m hurdles: Jillian Bremont, RED, 48.56; 4x100m relay: Summit (Lia Cooper, Ally Walker, Ramsey Starr, Abigail Fagan) 50.55; 4x400m relay: Summit (Holly Beltramini, Emerson Root, Adeline Mitchell, Ally Walker) 4:32.94; Shot put: Lakyra Walker, CC, 32-11; Discus: Fayda Lemas, SUM, 101-02; Javelin: Rose Koehler, SUM, 105-01; High jump: Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-02; Pole vault: Kaylee Nystrom, SUM, 9-00; Long jump: Hannah Ortiz, SUM, 15-01.5; Triple jump: Makenna Duran, CC, 32-05.
Caldera at Bend
Boys
Team scores — Bend 99, Caldera 45.
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Jack Sorenson, BND, 11.50; 200m: Treyden Lucas, BND, 22.87; 400m: Treyden Lucas, BND, 51.50; 800m: Noah Donaldson, CAL, 2:10.01; 1500m: Owen Clark, CAL, 4:38.25; 3000m: Luis Sanchez, BND, 11:08.20; 110m hurdles: Sean Craven, BND, 16.38; 300m hurdles: Sean Craven, BND, 41.50; 4x100m relay: Bend (Sean Craven, Victor Karpstein, Jack Sorenson, Treyden Lucas) 43.40; 4x400m relay: Bend (Micah Pietrowski, Sage Gorbett, Sean Craven, Treyden Lucas) 3:36.22; Shot put: Isiah Krauss, BND, 41-06.25; Discus: Jaden Whitworth, BND, 122-08; Javelin: Breck Jones, CAL, 108-07; High jump: Owen Thomas, 5-08; Pole vault: Benjamin Sorenson, CAL, 13-07; Long jump: Clayton Currie, CAL, 18-09; Triple jump: Emmett Colovos, BND, 36-07.5.
Girls
Team scores — Bend 89, Caldera 47.
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Sara Rivas, BND, 12.96; 200m: Jaymi Dickinson, CAL, 27.15; 400m: Mia Koernig, CAL, 1:03.23; 800m: Kate Koblegarde, BND, 2:46.67; 1500m: Nikolette Boom, BND, 5:29.67; 3000m: Gabby Gross, BND, 13:52.07; 100m hurdles: Brooklyn Gilsdorf, BND, 18.01; 300m hurdles: Sara Rivas, BND, 45.88; 4x100m relay: Bend (Sara Rivas, Brianna Vidali-Rood, Maya Wiley, Jordan Welsh) 52.75; 4x400m relay: Bend (Maya Pagano, Alena Goodsell, Nikolette Boom, Sienna Nissen) 4:36.67; Shot put: Keairah Parker, BND, 32-06.5; Discus: Adelaide Fenty, BND, 108-10; Javelin: Adelaide Fenty, BND, 81-04; High jump: Maya Wiley, BND, 4-06; Pole vault: Sage Cramp, CAL, 9-00; Long jump: Alana Tessen, CAL, 15-01.75; Triple jump: Kailey Goodsell, BND, 29-06.75.
Mountain View, Sisters at Ridgeview
Boys
Team scores — Ridgeview 59.5, Mountain View 48.5, Sisters 25, Cascades Academy of Central Oregon 3.
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 11.21; 200m: Brennen Isais, RV, 24.14; 400m: Finley Wodke, MTV, 54.08; 800m: Hayden Roth, SIS, 2:12.44; 1500m: Davis Guarraia, MTV, 4:36.60; 110m hurdles: Ryder Minisce, MTV, 15.45; 300m hurdles: Corbin Fredland, SIS, 43.93; 4x100m relay: Ridgeview (Brennen Isais, Jeremiah Schwartz, Luke Sperry, Caden Maycut) 45.13; 4x400m relay: Ridgeview (Luke Johnston, Logan Lee, Calvin Hamman, Jack Taylor) 3:55.24; Shot put: Daniel Ornelas-Carrillo, RV, 40-01; Discus: Ryan Bigelow, RV, 123-09; Javelin: Drew Smith, RV, 135-11.5; High jump: Brennen Isais, RV, 5-06; Pole vault: Tyas Selby, RV, 13-06; Long jump: Greyson Harmes, MTV, 19-05; Triple jump: Nic Dye, SIS, 37-05.5.
Girls
Team scores — Mountain View 60, Sisters 40, Ridgeview 30, Cascade Academy of Central Oregon 11.
Individual results (event winners) — 100m: Hailey Corrigan, MTV, 13.51; 200m: Kensey Gault, RV, 26.03; 400m: Caitlyn Altman, MTV, 1:03.99; 800m: Brooke Duey, SIS, 2:30.88; 1500m: Louisa Lamarre, CACO, 5:39.42; 3000m: Jenna Anne Kerns, CACO, 13:27.38; 100m hurdles: Lilly Sundstrom, SIS, 17.65; 300m hurdles: Kelsea Bomke, MTV, 49.79; 4x100m relay: Mountain View (Emmersyn Urbach, Kelsea Bomke, Emma Ross, Harley Williamson) 54.57; 4x400m relay: Mountain View (Caitlyn Altman, Sarah Nelson, Kelsea Bomke, Hailey Corrigan) 4:19.94; Shot put: Megan McGuire, MTV, 36-03.5; Discus: Megan McGuire, MTV, 111-05; Javelin: Zowie Nunes, RV, 124-08.25; High jump: Gracie Vohs, SIS, 4-06; Pole vault: Mae Roth, SIS, 9-02; Long jump: Kathryn Buller, SIS, 15-07; Triple jump: Zoe Waltosz, MTV, 30-09.5.
