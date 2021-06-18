Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

Softball

6A Bend All-City Team

Pitcher of the Year: Addisen Fisher, Bend

Player of the Year: Gracie Goewey, Bend

Pitchers: Allison Parker, Bend; Ashtyn Clark, Mt. View

Catchers: Sophia Weathers, Bend; Morgan Pierce, Mt. View

Infielders: Lena Zahniser, Bend; Violet Loftus, Bend; Emma Sullivan, Bend; Lola Jarrette, Summit; Mack Gerlach, Summit; Nikki Young, Mt. View; Reece Caranna, Summit. 

Outfielders: Grace Dealy, Summit; Taylor Minisce, Mt. View; Paris Scott, Mt. View. 

Honorable Mention: Sela Smith-Bedsworth, Summit; Olivia Keane, Mt. View, Bry Schaefer, Bend. 

Boys basketball

Thursday's Late Games

Summit 79, Bend 58

Crook County 82, Hood River Valley 50

Redmond 54, Pendleton 38

The Dalles 49, Ridgeview 40

Gladstone 81, Madras 31

Friday's Games

Yamhill-Carlton at Mountain View, late

Redmond at Ridgeview, late

Sisters at Stayton, late

Pleasant Hill at La Pine, late

Trinity Lutheran at Crosshill Christian, cancelled

Girls Basketball

Thursday's Games

Summit 46, Bend 41

Pendleton 53, Redmond 41

Crook County 56, Hood River Valley 32

Ridgeview 69, The Dalles 41

Madras 45, Gladstone 40

Rogue Valley Adventist 55, Trinity Lutheran 47

Friday's Games

Ridgeview at Redmond, late

Madras at Crook County, late

Stayton at Sisters, late

Pleasant Hill at La Pine, late

Wrestling

Thursday's Late Results

Class 3A Special District 1 meet at La Pine

Team Scores — La Pine 264, Harrisburg 176, Burns 145, Creswell 87, Riverside 78, Vale 66. 

Individual Results (weight class winners) — 106: Tyson Flack, LP; 113: Russell Talmadge, HAR; 120: Ethan Peasley, BRN; 126; Jurny Halvorson, CWL; 132: Dylan Mann, LP; 138: Colt Cummings, VLE; 145: Devin Peasley, BRN; 152: Hunter Kemper, BRN; 160: Levi Epling, BRN; 170: Dominick Evans, LP; 182: Dylan Hankey, LP; 195: Chandler Stauss, HAR; 220: Gerardo Medel, RVS; 285: Kadin Yeager, LP. 

Culver at Special District 4 meet at Culver High School

Team Scores — Culver 344.5, Pine Eagle 109, Elgin 106, Grant Union 76, Heppner 74, Echo 62, Imbler 46, Crane 42, Union 33, Enterprise 28, Adrian 26, Joseph 19.  

Individual Results (weight class winners) — 106: Aiden Guest, CULV; 113: Debren Sanabria, CULV; 120: Garrett Burns, IMB; 126: Chase Butner, PE; 132: Coy Butner, PE; 138: Cutter Tanaka, PE; 145: Carter Blackburn, UN; 152: Anthony Hood, CULV; 160: Joseph Lathrop, ELG; 170: Isaiah Toomey, CULV; 182: Jace Coe, HEP; 195: Seth Butler, PE; 220: Jerett Doman, CRN; 285: Wylie Johnson, CULV. 

