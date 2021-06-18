Prep Scoreboard

Softball
6A Bend All-City Team
Pitcher of the Year: Addisen Fisher, Bend
Player of the Year: Gracie Goewey, Bend
Pitchers: Allison Parker, Bend; Ashtyn Clark, Mt. View
Catchers: Sophia Weathers, Bend; Morgan Pierce, Mt. View
Infielders: Lena Zahniser, Bend; Violet Loftus, Bend; Emma Sullivan, Bend; Lola Jarrette, Summit; Mack Gerlach, Summit; Nikki Young, Mt. View; Reece Caranna, Summit.
Outfielders: Grace Dealy, Summit; Taylor Minisce, Mt. View; Paris Scott, Mt. View.
Honorable Mention: Sela Smith-Bedsworth, Summit; Olivia Keane, Mt. View, Bry Schaefer, Bend.
Boys basketball
Thursday's Late Games
Summit 79, Bend 58
Crook County 82, Hood River Valley 50
Redmond 54, Pendleton 38
The Dalles 49, Ridgeview 40
Gladstone 81, Madras 31
Friday's Games
Yamhill-Carlton at Mountain View, late
Redmond at Ridgeview, late
Sisters at Stayton, late
Pleasant Hill at La Pine, late
Trinity Lutheran at Crosshill Christian, cancelled
Girls Basketball
Thursday's Games
Summit 46, Bend 41
Pendleton 53, Redmond 41
Crook County 56, Hood River Valley 32
Ridgeview 69, The Dalles 41
Madras 45, Gladstone 40
Rogue Valley Adventist 55, Trinity Lutheran 47
Friday's Games
Ridgeview at Redmond, late
Madras at Crook County, late
Stayton at Sisters, late
Pleasant Hill at La Pine, late
Wrestling
Thursday's Late Results
Class 3A Special District 1 meet at La Pine
Team Scores — La Pine 264, Harrisburg 176, Burns 145, Creswell 87, Riverside 78, Vale 66.
Individual Results (weight class winners) — 106: Tyson Flack, LP; 113: Russell Talmadge, HAR; 120: Ethan Peasley, BRN; 126; Jurny Halvorson, CWL; 132: Dylan Mann, LP; 138: Colt Cummings, VLE; 145: Devin Peasley, BRN; 152: Hunter Kemper, BRN; 160: Levi Epling, BRN; 170: Dominick Evans, LP; 182: Dylan Hankey, LP; 195: Chandler Stauss, HAR; 220: Gerardo Medel, RVS; 285: Kadin Yeager, LP.
Culver at Special District 4 meet at Culver High School
Team Scores — Culver 344.5, Pine Eagle 109, Elgin 106, Grant Union 76, Heppner 74, Echo 62, Imbler 46, Crane 42, Union 33, Enterprise 28, Adrian 26, Joseph 19.
Individual Results (weight class winners) — 106: Aiden Guest, CULV; 113: Debren Sanabria, CULV; 120: Garrett Burns, IMB; 126: Chase Butner, PE; 132: Coy Butner, PE; 138: Cutter Tanaka, PE; 145: Carter Blackburn, UN; 152: Anthony Hood, CULV; 160: Joseph Lathrop, ELG; 170: Isaiah Toomey, CULV; 182: Jace Coe, HEP; 195: Seth Butler, PE; 220: Jerett Doman, CRN; 285: Wylie Johnson, CULV.
