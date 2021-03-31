Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Volleyball

Tuesday's late games

Crook County 3, Pendleton 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-21)

The Dalles 3, Redmond 2 (25-19, 20-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-9)

Gladstone 3, Madras 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-11)

La Pine 3, Pleasant Hill 2 (25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 23-25, 15-10)

Wednesday's games

Bend 3, Mountain View 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-10)

Sisters vs. Sweet Home, late

Culver vs. Santiam, late

Trinity Lutheran vs. Rogue Valley Adventist, late

Trinity Lutheran 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-24, 27-25, 25-12)

Rogue Valley Adventist 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-12)

Boys Soccer

Tuesday's late game

Ridgeview 10, Crook County 0

Wednesday's games

Summit vs. Mountain View, late

Madras 4, Gladstone 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday's late games

Redmond 3, The Dalles 1

Sisters 3, Cascade 0

Wednesday's games

Ridgeview vs. Crook County, late

Gladstone 4, Madras 0

La Pine 0, Summit JV2 0

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.