Prep Scoreboard

Volleyball
Tuesday's late games
Crook County 3, Pendleton 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-21)
The Dalles 3, Redmond 2 (25-19, 20-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-9)
Gladstone 3, Madras 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-11)
La Pine 3, Pleasant Hill 2 (25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 23-25, 15-10)
Wednesday's games
Bend 3, Mountain View 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-10)
Sisters vs. Sweet Home, late
Culver vs. Santiam, late
Trinity Lutheran vs. Rogue Valley Adventist, late
Trinity Lutheran 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-24, 27-25, 25-12)
Rogue Valley Adventist 3, Gilchrist 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-12)
Boys Soccer
Tuesday's late game
Ridgeview 10, Crook County 0
Wednesday's games
Summit vs. Mountain View, late
Madras 4, Gladstone 0
Girls Soccer
Tuesday's late games
Redmond 3, The Dalles 1
Sisters 3, Cascade 0
Wednesday's games
Ridgeview vs. Crook County, late
Gladstone 4, Madras 0
La Pine 0, Summit JV2 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.