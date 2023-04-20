Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Wednesday's results
Mountain View 3, Summit 2
Ridgeview 25, Caldera 7
Redmond 12, Bend 3
Madras 11, Crook County 6
Softball
Wednesday's results
Mountain View 10, Summit 0
Ridgeview 21, Caldera 3
Crook County 14, Madras 4
Boys tennis
Wednesday's results
Summit 7, Ridgeview 1
Crook County 5, Madras 3
Girls tennis
Wednesday's results
Crook County 5, Madras 3
Track and field
Wednesday's results
Redmond at Mountain View
Boys
Team scores (event winner) — Redmond 78, Mountain View 56.
Individual results — 100m: Cody Crain, RED, 11.34; 200m: Nate Wachs, RED, 23.28; 400m: Cody Crain, RED, 53.36; 800m: Taylor Hall, RED, 2:22.0; 1500m: Taylor Hall, RED, 5:12.13; 110m hurdles: Ryder Minisce, MTV, 15.82; 300m hurdles: Aiden Olmos, RED, 45.00; 4x100m relay: Redmond (Logan Robertson, Benson Lawson, Caleb Dickerson, Nate Wachs) 44.67; 4x400m relay: Redmond (Cody Crain, Caleb Dickerson, Benson Lawson, Nate Wachs) 3:42.78; Shot put: Benson Lawson, RED, 40-04; Discus: Dakota Wedding, RED, 107-04; Javelin: Dakota Wedding, RED, 171-03; High jump: Nate Wachs, RED, 6-00; Pole Vault: Alberto Ruano, MTV, 10-06; Long jump: Matthew Blankenship, MTV, 19-04; Triple jump: Benson Lawson, RED, 39-10.
Girls
Team scores — Mountain View 72, Redmond 55.
Individual results (event winner) — 100m: Eden Anspach, RED, 13:50; 200m: McKenna Cain, RED, 28.93; 400m: Caitlyn Altman, MTV, 1:02.62; 800m: Eden Anspach, RED, 2:34.98; 1500m: Grace Romero, MTV, 5:48.85; 100m hurdles: Jillian Bremont, RED, 16.73; 300m hurdles: Jillian Bremont, RED, 49.31; 4x100m relay: Redmond (Jillian Bremont, McKenna Crain, Violet Leach, Eden Anspach) 52.58; 4x400m relay: Redmond (Allie Zemke, Josie Farmer, MaKenzie Manley, Reina Barnes) 5:12.14; Shot put: Hayden Strickland, MTV, 37-00.5; Discus: Megan McGuire, MTV, 114-06; Javelin: Lidia Jacobsen, MTV, 89-06; High jump: Peyton Stewart, RED, 4-04; Pole vault: Siri Parker, MTV, 7-00; Kiersten Dimmitt, MTV, 7-00; Abigail Rogers, RED, 7-00; Long jump: Jillian Bremont, RED, 15-04.5; Triple jump: Siri Parker, MTV, 30-01.
Ridgeview at Caldera
Boys
Individual results (event winner) — 100m: Brennen Isais, RV, 11.6; 200m: Jeremiah Schwartz, RV, 23.29; 400m: Noah Donaldson, CAL, 56.30; 800m: Gavin Taylor, RV, 2:09.16; 1500m: Nathan Liddell, RV, 4:38.51; 3000m: Gavin Taylor, RV, 11:13.6; 110m hurdles: Tyas Selby, RV, 18.20; 300m hurdles: Tyas Selby, RV, 46.90; 4x100m relay: Caldera (Darik Taroli, Cohen Montoya, Ben Jackson, Chase Sorenson) 46.29; 4x400m relay: Caldera (Darik Taroli, Chase Sorenson, Cohen Montoya, Ben Jackson) 3:44.72; Shot put: Peter Miranda, CUL, 48-00; Discus: Peter Miranda, CUL, 132-11; Javelin: Drew Smith, RV, 136-08; High jump: Ivan Barrios, CAL, 5-10; Pole vault: Tyas Selby, RV, 13-00; Long jump: Ivan Barrios, CAL, 18-07.5; Triple jump: Drew Smith, RV, 33-01.
Girls
Individual results (event winner) — 100m: Alana Tessen, CAL, 14.16; 200m: Vivien Boone, CAL, 30.0; 400m: Mia Koernig, CAL, 1:06.60; 800m: Jaymi Dickinson, CAL, 2:34.36; 1500m: Ellie Colquhoun, CAL, 5:42.52; 3000m: Evonna West, RV, 11:10.09; 100m hurdles: Gabby Nakamura, RV, 18.85; 300m hurdles: Sage Cramp, CAL, 52.25; 4x100m relay: Ridgeview (Gabby Nakamura, Shayanne Akenga, Diana Robles, Kensey Gault) 54.20; 4x400m relay: Caldera (Annika Leffler, Vivien Boone, Ellie Colquhoun, Mia Koernig) 4:39.63; Shot put: Zowie Nunes, RV, 36-00; Discus: Zowie Nunes, RV, 90-10; Javelin: Zowie Nunes, RV, 110-03; High jump: Kaydee Crawford, CAL, 4-06; Pole vault: Sage Cramp, CAL, 9-00; Long jump: Alana Tessen, CAL, 16-04.5; Triple jump: Lily Hardy, RV, 27-09.5.
Bend at Summit
Boys
Team scores — Summit 94, Bend High 46, La Pine 4
Individual results (event winner) — 100m: Nicholas Leary, SUM, 11.63; 200m: Treyden Lucas, BND, 22.75; 400m: William Beltramini, SUM, 55.93; 800m: Bailey Martin, SUM, 2:09.02; 1500m: Noah Laughlin-Hall, SUM, 4:15.75; 3000m: Alexander Fagan, SUM, 10:47.52; 110m hurdles: Sean Craven, BND, 16.55; 300m hurdles: Sean Craven, 41.82; 4x100m relay: Bend (Sean Craven, Victor Karpstein, Jack Sorenson, Treyden Lucas) 42.99; 4x400m relay: Bend (Silas Cox, Colin McCracken, Finnley McCulloch, Black Reid) 3:58.72; Shot put: Spencer Elliott, SUM, 46-08; Discus: Aidan Kelly, SUM, 121-07; Javelin: Ethan Hall, SUM, 139-01; High jump: Collin Moore, SUM, 5-08; Darrell Goddard, LP, 5-08; Pole vault: Bryce White, SUM, 13-06; Long jump: Tadhg Brown, SUM, 21-09; Triple jump: Noah Goodrich, SUM 43-08.
Girls
Team scores — Summit 119, Bend High 30, La Pine 6
Individual results (event winner) — 100m: Kalia Durfee, SUM, 13.46; 200m: Lia Cooper, SUM, 26.75; 400m: Abigail Fagan, SUM, 1:00.9; 800m: Barrett Justema, SUM, 2:24.34; 1500m: Skye Knox, SUM, 5:04.78; 3000m: Camille Broadbent, SUM, 11:09.17; 100m hurdles: Sara Rivas, BND, 15.51; 300m hurdles: Kalyn Christ, SUM, 52.68; 4x100m relay: Summit (Lia Cooper, Ivy Phillip, Ramsey Starr, Abigail Fagan) 50.11; 4x400m relay: Bend (Nikolette Boom, Jamie Smoker, Kate Koblegarde, Gabby Gross) 4:38.76; Shot put: Claire McDonald, SUM, 30-08; Discus: Lyla Gilchrist, SUM, 120-00; Javelin: Reese Aunchman, SUM, 104-06; High jump: Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 4-10; Pole vault: Kaylee Nystrom, SUM, 9-00; Long jump: Feile Brown, SUM, 15-08; Triple jump: Hannah Ortiz, SUM, 32-00.
