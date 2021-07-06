Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Boys Basketball

5A

Intermountain Conference

Player of the Year: Cayden Lowenbach, Crook County

Coach of the Year: Jason Mumm, Crook County

First Team

Kevin Sancez, CC; Garrett OSborne, RED; Skyler Jones, RED; Jess Sancehz, CC; Emmanuel Romero, HRV.

Second Team

Ryan Asplund, RV; Charlie Rawlins, RED; Davis Yates, HRV; Styles Deleon, DAL; Hogan Smith, CC.

Honorable Mention

Jeremiah Schwartz, RV; Gauge Rueber, PEN; Jack Siekkienen, HRV; Rhett Haigh, RED; Blake Swanson, PEN.

4A

Tri-Valley All-League Team

Player of the Year: Jude Ashpole, Gladstone

Coach of the Year: Kyle Gilstad, Estacada

First Team

Joe Fundak, CORB; Elijah Crombie, EST; Jude Ashpole GLAD; Jeremy De Voe, GLAD; Brandon Wanlass, GLAD.

Second Team

Lane Fort, CROB; Justin Lang, EST; Jordan Mithell, MAD; Jacob Watson, MOL; Payton Meyers, NM.

Honorable Mention

Mykah Cummings, CORB; Dominic Nacoste, EST; Cody White, EST; Thomas Tacha, GLAD, Luke Frovol, NM; ISaiah Mata, NM.

Oregon West Conference All-League

Player of the Year: Carson Molan, Cascade

Coach of the year: Calvin Molan, Cascade

First Team

Carson Molan, CAS; Hunter Coulter, SH; Jeovanny Marroquin WB; Ty May, PHL; Jacob Axmaker, STY; Mike Lundy, PHL.

Second Team

Kellen Sande, CAS; Aiden Tyler, SH; Nate Weber, SIS; Domin Ball, CAS; Jonathan Marroquin, WB; Gabriel Wigginton, STY.

Honorable Mention

Carson Braxling, NWP; Spencer Karseboom, WB; Tomas Veliz, WB; Chase Beardsley, PHL; Cole Baxter, SH; Jake Bertsch, CAS; Garrett Callsen, STY; Jon Fritz, NWP; Chad Russell, PHL.

Girls Basketball

6A

Bend All-City Team

First Team

Peyton Gardner, BND; Olive Nye, BND; Kailynn Bowles, MV; Kasey Booster, MV; Rose Koehler, SUM; Healy Bledsoe, SUM.

Second Team

Ava Dennis, BND; Lena Zahniser, BND; Julia Towle, MV; Liliana Overcash, MV; Hope Neibauer, SUM; Whitney West, SUM.

5A

Intermountain Conference All-League

Player of the Year: Paige Pentzer, Ridgeview

Coach of the Year: Kevin Porter, Pendleton

First Team

Muriel Hoisington, PEN; Jenna Albrecht, RV; Daisy Jenness, PEN; Emma Bales, CC; Chloe Taber, PEN.

Second Team

Faye Davis, RV; Brooklyn Homan, RV; Carson Castrow, RED; Marina Castaneda, HRV; Jaden Samp, PEN.

Honorable Mention

Grace Brooks, CC; Josie Wilson, PEN; Lauren Harding, RV; Katelynn Weaver, CC; Jenna Gallacher, RED.

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.