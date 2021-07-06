Prep Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
5A
Intermountain Conference
Player of the Year: Cayden Lowenbach, Crook County
Coach of the Year: Jason Mumm, Crook County
First Team
Kevin Sancez, CC; Garrett OSborne, RED; Skyler Jones, RED; Jess Sancehz, CC; Emmanuel Romero, HRV.
Second Team
Ryan Asplund, RV; Charlie Rawlins, RED; Davis Yates, HRV; Styles Deleon, DAL; Hogan Smith, CC.
Honorable Mention
Jeremiah Schwartz, RV; Gauge Rueber, PEN; Jack Siekkienen, HRV; Rhett Haigh, RED; Blake Swanson, PEN.
4A
Tri-Valley All-League Team
Player of the Year: Jude Ashpole, Gladstone
Coach of the Year: Kyle Gilstad, Estacada
First Team
Joe Fundak, CORB; Elijah Crombie, EST; Jude Ashpole GLAD; Jeremy De Voe, GLAD; Brandon Wanlass, GLAD.
Second Team
Lane Fort, CROB; Justin Lang, EST; Jordan Mithell, MAD; Jacob Watson, MOL; Payton Meyers, NM.
Honorable Mention
Mykah Cummings, CORB; Dominic Nacoste, EST; Cody White, EST; Thomas Tacha, GLAD, Luke Frovol, NM; ISaiah Mata, NM.
Oregon West Conference All-League
Player of the Year: Carson Molan, Cascade
Coach of the year: Calvin Molan, Cascade
First Team
Carson Molan, CAS; Hunter Coulter, SH; Jeovanny Marroquin WB; Ty May, PHL; Jacob Axmaker, STY; Mike Lundy, PHL.
Second Team
Kellen Sande, CAS; Aiden Tyler, SH; Nate Weber, SIS; Domin Ball, CAS; Jonathan Marroquin, WB; Gabriel Wigginton, STY.
Honorable Mention
Carson Braxling, NWP; Spencer Karseboom, WB; Tomas Veliz, WB; Chase Beardsley, PHL; Cole Baxter, SH; Jake Bertsch, CAS; Garrett Callsen, STY; Jon Fritz, NWP; Chad Russell, PHL.
Girls Basketball
6A
Bend All-City Team
First Team
Peyton Gardner, BND; Olive Nye, BND; Kailynn Bowles, MV; Kasey Booster, MV; Rose Koehler, SUM; Healy Bledsoe, SUM.
Second Team
Ava Dennis, BND; Lena Zahniser, BND; Julia Towle, MV; Liliana Overcash, MV; Hope Neibauer, SUM; Whitney West, SUM.
5A
Intermountain Conference All-League
Player of the Year: Paige Pentzer, Ridgeview
Coach of the Year: Kevin Porter, Pendleton
First Team
Muriel Hoisington, PEN; Jenna Albrecht, RV; Daisy Jenness, PEN; Emma Bales, CC; Chloe Taber, PEN.
Second Team
Faye Davis, RV; Brooklyn Homan, RV; Carson Castrow, RED; Marina Castaneda, HRV; Jaden Samp, PEN.
Honorable Mention
Grace Brooks, CC; Josie Wilson, PEN; Lauren Harding, RV; Katelynn Weaver, CC; Jenna Gallacher, RED.
