Prep Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Tuesday's Late Games
Summit 68, Mountain View 66
Crook County 71, Ridgeview 41
Redmond 54, Hood River Valley 50
North Marion 65, Madras 49
Woodburn 55, Sisters 49
Colton 46, Culver 43
Wednesday's Game
Culver at Sheridan, late
Hosanna-Triad at Trinity Lutheran, late
Girls Basketball
Tuesday's Late Games
Summit 50, Mountain View 46
Ridgeview 53, Crook County 30
Redmond 52, Hood River Valley 27
Madras 50, North Marion 41
Woodburn 56, Sisters 33
Wednesday's Games
Burns at Bend, late
Culver at Sheridan, late
Hosanna-Triad at Trinity Lutheran, late
Wrestling
Tuesday's Late Results
Ridgeview 42, Bend 41
Wednesday's Results
Redmond at The Dalles, late
Ridgeview Duals, late
