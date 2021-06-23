Prep Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Tuesday's Late Scores
Trinity Lutheran 44, Days Creek 41
Sisters 64, La Pine 40
Wednesday's Scores
Redmond vs. Hood River Valley, late
Crook County vs. Ridgeview, late
Trinity Lutheran 41, Siletz Valley 33
Girls Basketball
Tuesday's Late Scores
La Grande 82, Madras 54
Powder Valley 59, Trinity Lutheran 32
Wednesday's Scores
Crook County vs. Pendleton, late
Redmond vs. Ridgeview, late
Trinity Lutheran 47, Livingstone Adventist Academy 45
