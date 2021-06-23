Prep Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Tuesday's Late Scores

Trinity Lutheran 44, Days Creek 41

Sisters 64, La Pine 40

Wednesday's Scores

Redmond vs. Hood River Valley, late

Crook County vs. Ridgeview, late

Trinity Lutheran 41, Siletz Valley 33

Girls Basketball

Tuesday's Late Scores

La Grande 82, Madras 54

Powder Valley 59, Trinity Lutheran 32

Wednesday's Scores

Crook County vs. Pendleton, late

Redmond vs. Ridgeview, late

Trinity Lutheran 47, Livingstone Adventist Academy 45

