Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard
Mountain View 51, Central Catholic 37
Caldera 43, Santiam 15
Ridgeview 54, Sweet Home 29
Churchill 45, Bend 28
Crater 60, Summit 22
Henley 60, Madras 59
Crook County 55, La Grande 34
Tillamook 49, La Pine 32
Junction City 57, Sisters 40
McNary 46, Bend 40
Mountain View 59, Seattle Academy (Wash.) 38
Caldera 56, LaCenter (Wash.) 55
Summit 69, Crook County 61
Crater 63, Ridgeview 55
Mazama 56, Sisters 47
Madras 59, Klamath Union 52
Valley Catholic 58, La Pine 47
Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com
