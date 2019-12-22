Boys Basketball

Saturday late game

North Valley 54, Sisters 38

Girls Basketball

Saturday late games

North Valley 50, Crook County 37

North Bend 48, Sisters 29

Trinity Lutheran 34, Triad 26

Wrestling

Adrian Irwin Tournament

at Mountain View High School

Team Scores — Mountain View 453.5, Burns 220, La Pine 208, Nyssa 193.5, Ridgeview 183.5, Madras 134.5, McKay 117, Bend 108, Sisters 94.5, Crane 91.5, The Dalles 63.5, Lakeview 46, Summit 40.

Tournament Placers

106 — 1. Oliver Barnes, Burns; 2. Elijah Hocker, RV; 3. Ethan Potts, MV; 4. Carter Landry, Burns; 5. Tyson Flack, LP; 6. Dunston Riojas, Nyssa.

113 — 1. Carmelo Farfaglia, LP; 2. Connor Everetts, McKay; 3. Drew Jones, MV; 4. Klay Zuber, MV; 5. Kayden Cunningham, Burns; 6. Ethan Houston, Nyssa.

120 — 1. Dylan Mann, LP; 2. Caleb Potts, MV; 3. Jayden Hanson, RV; 4. Zackary Tackett, The Dalles; 5. Steven Lechuga, Bend; 6. Jonah Henneberg, Sum.

126 — 1. Tyson Oliver, MV; 2. Andrew Worthington, MV; 3. John Otley, Crane; 4. Jackson Mchan, Bend; 5. Alberto Eligio, Bend; 6. Jesus Alonso, Madras.

132 — 1. Raul Ruiz, Nyssa; 2. Nathan Jones, MV; 3. Danny Cornejo, RV; 4. Kevin Peasley, Burns; 5. Cael White, Madras; 6. Kaden Lorimor, LP.

138 — 1. Austin Anderson, RV; 2. Holden Korish, MV; 3. Hunter Kemper, Burns; 4. Trent Mills, MV; 5. Dalton Keifer, Madras; 6. Geiner Harpole, Bend.

145 — 1. Wyatt Patzke, Lakeview; 2. Anthony Randolph, Sis; 3. Daniel Jaramillo, RV; 4. Erik Boynton, Madras; 5. Mason Burke, MV; 6. Tom Kallenbach, Madras.

152 — 1. Beau Ohlson, MV; 2. Elijah Cleaver, Nyssa; 3. Cody King, Burns; 4. Sayre Williams, MV; 5. Dawson Williams, Burns; 6. Jose Orozco, LP.

160 — 1. Carson Fassett, MV; 2. Seth Doman, Crane; 3. Ethyne Reid, RV; 4. Andrew Johnson, Sum; 5. Dylan Hankey, LP; 6. Noah Goins, LP.

170 — 1. Cannon Potts, MV; 2. Wyatt Epling, Burns; 3. Reece White, Madras; 4. Jesse Rubio, McKay; 5. William Johnson, Burns; 6. Erick Ambrosio.

182 — 1. Dusty Dodge, The Dalles; 2. Israel Rivas, McKay; 3. Jerett Doman, Crane; 4. Salem Matteis, MV; 5. Juan Servin, McKay; 6. Landen Roggenkamp, LP.

195 — 1. Adam Simpson, Nyssa; 2. Blake Ohlson, MV; 3. Michael Winn, Burns; 4. Johnny Lopez, Nyssa; 5. McKay Dennis, Bend; 6. Ethan Martin, Sis.

220 — 1. Titus Schulz, MV; 2. Bryan Flores, Nyssa; 3. Kody Zemke, Madras; 4. Matt Oberst, MV; 5. Joseph Martin, RV; 6. Jesse Aragon, Nyssa.

285 — 1. Daniel Underwood, LP; 2. Marlin Miles, Nyssa; 3. Rory Eck, MV; 4. Michael Heutzenroeder, LP; 5. Damien King, Sis; 6. Juan Baza, RV.

Adrian Irwin Girls Tournament

at Mountain View High School

Team Scores — Bend 171, Nyssa 125.5, McKay 95, Madras 67, Ridgeview 60, Mountain View 52, La Pine 40, Redmond 27, Summit 23, The Dalles 20, Sisters 18.

Tournament placers

100 — 1. Olivia Flack, LP; 2. Ashley Gonzalez, McKay; 3. Neveah Ortega, Nyssa.

105 — 2. Rickie Dean, Bend; 2. Kylee Boynton, Madras; 3. Genello Trego, Bend; 4. Audallie Schmidt, Bend.

115 — 1. Yess Barnett, McKay; 2. Hayleigh Michael, LP; 3. Yisella Torres, Nyssa; 4. Juliette Lean, Bend.

120 — 1. Raquel Martinez, McKay; 2. Jordan Taylor, Bend; 3. Lizeth Chavez, McKay; 4. Dyandra Pack, Nyssa.

125 — 1. Vanessa Ruiz, Nyssa; 2. Tyler Patterson, Sis; 3. Anayeli Celedonio, Nyssa; 4. Ariannah Duff, McKay.

130 — Kyleigh Cuevas, Bend; 2. Jordyn Looney, RV; 3. Karen Villa, The Dalles; 4. Laura Moniciel, McKay.

135 — 1. Charli Stewart, Bend; 2. Brookyn Seber, RV; 3. Sarahy Guerrero, Nyssa; 4. Chloe Burgess, Red.

140 — 1. Taylor Ohlson, MV; 2. Junnie Morales, Nyssa; 3. Scout Bale, RV; 4. Brenda Ceja, McKay.

145 — 1. Alexandra Byrne, MV; 2. Jasmine Pedersen, Sum; 3. Daisy Hernandez, Nyssa; 4. Kai Hoff, The Dalles.

155 — 1. Fatima Albarran, Bend; 2. Noelle Acosta, Nyssa; 3. Peyton Dennis, Madras; 4. Oriana Foltz.

170 — 1. Bailey Dennis, Madras; 2. Madalyn Aegerter, MV; 3. Abigail Dorsey, Bend; 4. Francelia Celedonio, Nyssa.

190 — 1. 1. Luna L’Argent, Bend; 2. Cierra Prescott, Red; 3. Janett Munguia, McKay; 4. Belen Leonard, RV.

235 — 1. Ashlyn Dennis, Madras; 2. Melia Cuevas, Bend; 3. Alexis McCoy, Sum; 4. Yvette Martinez, Nyssa.

Tri-State Tournament

at North Idaho College

Team Scores (top 10) — Post Falls 176, Mean 174.5, Granger 173, Moses lake 170, Mt. Spokane 155, Chiawana 151, Crook County 136, Coeur d’Alene 135.5, La Grande 133, Lake Stevens 133.

Crook County Placers

120 — Steven Ware, 7th; 126 — Zachary Mauras, 2nd; 132 — Trevor Martin, 8th; 145 — Hunter Mode, 4th; 152 — Benjamin Sather, 8th; 182 — Kyle Knudtson, 1st.

North West Dual Meet Championships

at West Albany High School

Norm Davis Results

Redmond 54, Hazen 30

106 — Erik Nguyen, Hazen over Ansen Widing, Redmond, Fall 1:15; 113 — Logan Hill, Redmond over Chinda Xayasanh, Hazen, Fall 1:48; 120 — Reeden Arsenault, Redmond, over Wilson Tu, Hazen, Fall 0:23; 126 — Kagen Lawrence, Redmond over Anthony Tran, Hazen Fall 1:44; 132 — Brandon Ling Jung Wong, Hazen over Michaelo DeGross, Redmond Fall 3:37; 138 — Riley Wood, Redmond over Forfeit; 145 — Kole Davis, Redmond over Manuel Parada, Hazen, Fall 0:44; 152 — Dylan Lee, Redmond over Gabriel Silva, Hazen, Fall 1:47; 160 — Maxwell Whitney, Hazen over Christian Ketchem, Redmond, Fall 4:39; 170 — Wyatt Berkham, Redmond over Jamil Beleford, Hazen, Fall 0:40; 182 — Austin Carter, Redmond over Mahki Whitney, Hazen, Fall 1:07; 195 — Aiden Garcia, Redmond over Griffin Hewitt, Hazen, Fall 4:54; 220 — Joseph Aguirre, Hazen over Tyler LeLacheur, Redmond, Fall 1:56; 285 — Jayden Hewitt, Hazen over Jax Cumming, Redmond Fall 1:16.

Redmond 55, Sherwood 21

113 — Logan Hill, Redmond over Matthew Blake, Sherwood, Fall 0:13; 120 — Kagen Lawrence, Redmond over Nick Hekker, Sherwood, Fall 3:46; 126 — Reeden Arsenault, Redmond over Zackary Coenen, Sherwood, Dec 7-6; 132 — Michaelo DeGross, Redmond over Joseph Coenen, Sherwood, Fall 3:51; 138 — Junior Downing, Redmond, over Dallen Jolley, Sherwood, Fall 5:01; 145 — Kole Davis, Redmond over Logan Swanson, Sherwood, Fall 1:11; 152 — Dylan Lee, Redmond over Bram Nelson, Sherwood, Maj 10-2; 160 — Malachi Tishendorf, Sherwood over Christian Ketchem, Redmond, Dec 9-3; 170 — Wyatt Berkham, Redmond over Samuel Rome, Sherwood, Fall 5:22; 182 — Austin Carter, Redmond over Ian Glenn, Sherwood, Fall 1:00; 195 — Ashton Sarono-Ramos, Sherwood over Aiden Garcia, Redmond, Fall 0:29; 220 — Bryan Cuthbertson, Sherwood over Tyler LeLacheur, Redmond, Fall 0:28; 285 — Dominic Wynkoop, Sherwood over Jax Cumming, Redmond, Fall 1:43.

Redmond 78, Jefferson 6

106 — Ansen Widing, Redmond over Hunter Mersch, Jefferson, Fall 2:29; 126 — Kagen Lawrence, Redmond over Thayne Tubbs, Jefferson, Fall 1:25; 132 — Junior Downing, Redmond over Jameson Bender, Jefferson) Fall 0:41; 138 — Kole Davis, Redmond, over Gagw Frost, Jefferson, Fall 1:37; 145 — Dylan Lee, Redmond, over Jeremiah Reade, Jefferson, Fall 1:11; 160 — Christian Ketchem, Redmond over Gannon Lewis, Jefferson, Fall 1:00; 182 — Austin Carter, Redmond over Diego Rincon, Jefferson, Fall 0:44; 220 — Caleb Rodriguez, Jefferson over Tyler LeLacheur, Redmond, Fall 2:17; 285 — Jax Cumming, Redmond over Chris Lukesic, Jefferson, Fall 0:38.

Redmond 63, Central 18

113 — Logan Hill, Redmond over Adrian Martinez, Central, Fall 1:22; 126 — Kagen Lawrence, Redmond over Trevyn Lilly, Central, Fall 1:22; 132 — Junior Downing, Redmond over Leah Dickson, Central Fall 0:59; 138 — Kole Davis, Redmond over Ty Pearson, Central, Fall 0:16; 152 — Dylan Lee, Redmond over Manuel Vela, Central, Fall 1:46;160 — Jose Lugo, Central over Wyatt Berkham, Redmond, Fall 2:50; 170 — Brock Pierce, Central over Colt Storey, Redmond, Fall 0:28; 182 — Austin Carter, Redmond over Gabe Cervantes, Central, Fall 2:22; 195 — Gabriel Dodge, Central over Aiden Garcia, Redmond, Fall 0:46; 285 — Jax Cumming, Redmond over Miguel Sandoval, Central, Dec 3-0.

Redmond 52, Sweet Home 25

106 — Jake Sieminski, Sweet Home over Ansen Widing, Redmond, Fall 0:51; 126 — Kagen Lawrence, Redmond over Connor Ford, Sweet Home, Fall 4:23; 132 — Junior Downing, Redmond over Christian Gregory, Sweet Home, Maj 11-3; 138 — Michaelo DeGross, Redmond over Kaden Zajic, Sweet Home, Fall 1:18; 145 — Brayden Newport, Sweet Home over Kole Davis, Redmond, Dec 7-6; 152 — Dylan Lee, Redmond over Gavin Walberg, Sweet Home, Fall 3:01; 160 — Travis Thorpe, Sweet Home over Christian Ketchem, Redmond, Fall 3:15; 170 — Jesse Jamison, Sweet Home over Wyatt Berkham, Redmond, Maj 13-2; 220 — Jake Fanning, Sweet Home over Tyler LeLacheur, Redmond, Fall 5:16; 285 — Jax Cumming, Redmond over Colby Gazeley, Sweet Home, Fall 0:37.

Dallas 45, Redmond 35

106 — Ansen Widing, Redmond over Jonathan Deming, Dallas, Fall 0:48; 113 — Logan Hill, Redmond over Royce Lavier, Dallas, Fall 1:09; 120 — Kagen Lawrence, Redmond over Owen Hess, Dallas, Fall 1:04; 126 — Cael Morrison, Dallas over Reeden Arsenault, Redmond, Fall 0:24; 132 — Michaelo DeGross, Redmond over Cole Williams, Dallas, Fall 3:49; 138 — Junior Downing, Redmond over Yitsak Ostrom, Dallas, Fall 1:10; 145 — Kole Davis, Redmond over Luke Hess, Dallas, Dec 11-7; 152 — Dylan Lee, Redmond over Zachary Centanni, Dallas, Fall 1:20; 160 — Kadin Thorsted, Dallas over Christian Ketchem, Redmond, Fall 3:47; 170 — James Depas, Dallas over Wyatt Berkham, Redmond, Fall 3:37; 182 — Austin Carter, Redmond over Emiliano Rocha, Dallas Fall 1:29; 195 — Julian Tormis, Dallas over Aiden Garcia, Redmond, Fall 0:53; 220 — Cooper Hise, Dallas over Tyler LeLacheur, Redmond, Fall 0:33; 285 — Ashten Brecht, Dallas over Jax Cumming, Redmond, Fall 0:46.

Sprague 58, Redmond 21

106 — Brayden Boyd, Sprague over Ansen Widing, Redmond, Fall 0:14; 113 — Bo Davis, Sprague over Logan Hill, Redmond, Maj 11-3; 120 — Braden Buntjer, Sprague over Reeden Arsenault, Redmond, Fall 2:29; 126 — Kagen Lawrence, Redmond over Seth Carp, Sprague, Fall 0:52; 132 — Junior Downing, Redmond over Josh Camillo, Sprague, Dec 11-7; 138 — Riley Davis, Sprague over Kole Davis, Redmond, Fall 3:30; 145 — Dylan Lee, Redmond over Devin Jeanes, Sprague, Fall 1:21; 152 — Brook Byers, Sprague over Christian Ketchem, Redmond, Inj 0:35; 160 — Brook Byers, Sprague over Forkenson Peters, Redmond, Fall 0:35; 182 — Owen Scott, Sprague over Austin Carter, Redmond, Fall 1:04; 195 — Stan Cernev, Sprague over Aiden Garcia, Redmond, Fall 0:44; 220 — Soren Sorensen, Sprague over Tyler LeLacheur, Redmond, Fall 2:34; 285 — David Sherman, Sprague over Jax Cumming, Redmond, Fall 4:32.

Thurston 39, Redmond 29

106 — Ansen Widing, Redmond over Kaylee Annis, Thurston, Maj 13-2; 113 — Eduardo Mathews, Thurston over Logan Hill, Redmond, Dec 17-12; 120 — Kolton Malone, Thurston over Kagen Lawrence, Redmond, Dec 9-3; 126 — Elijah Southern, Thurston over Reeden Arsenault, Redmond, Fall 3:13; 132 — Junior Downing, Redmond over Sawyer Casarez, Thurston, Maj 16-8; 138 — Hunter Harwood, Thurston over Riley Wood, Redmond, Fall 0:52; 145 — Kole Davis, Redmond over Trevor Selby, Thurston, Fall 0:57; 152 — Dylan Lee, Redmond over Calvin Royce, Thurston, Fall 3:14; 160 — Varney Doreen, Thurston over Christian Ketchem, Redmond, Fall 2:27; 182 — Austin Carter, Redmond over Vaun Halstead, Thurston, Dec 10-4; 195 — Keannan Bowditch, Thurston over Aiden Garcia, Redmond, Dec 2-1; 220 — Jeremy Foss, Thurston over Tyler LeLacheur, Redmond, Fall 1:32.

Swimming

Swim 2 Give Meet at Juniper Swim Center

Boys results

Team Scores — Bend 167, Summit 127.5, Redmond 83, Ridgeview 43.5, Mountain View 35, Sisters 27, Madras 17, The Dalles 14.

Individuals (top 3)

200 Medley Relay — 1. Bend: Gharrett Brockman, Brenden Reeves, Lance Borgers, Parker Ruggles, 1:43.99; 2. Red: 1. Lucas Montgomery, Spencer Brakebill, Ryan Konop, Caden Bolic, 1:50.25; 3. Sum: Heath Craft, Liam Gilman, Hunter Craft, Kian Warnock, 1:51.64.

200 Freestyle — 1. Brenden Reeves, B, 1:50.05; 2. Kian Warnock, Sum, 1:54.87; 3. Drew Harding, RV, 2:09.07.

200 IM — 1. Hunter Craft, Sum, 2:06.72; 2. Makalu Ostrom, B, 2:11.50; 3. Liam Gilman, Sum, 2:11.89.

50 Freestyle — 1. Ryan Konop, Red, 22:38; 2. Parker Ruggles, B, 23:22; 3. Lance Borgers, B, 23:41.

100 Butterfly — 1. Hunter Craft, Sum, 53.16; 2. Gharret Brockman, B, 53.18; 3. Colby Anderson, Mad, 59.55.

100 Freestyle — 1. Ryan Konop, Red, 50.58; 2. Kian Warnock, Sum, 51.02; 3. Parker Ruggles, B, 51.18.

500 Freestyle — 1. Lance Borgers, B, 4:59.22; 2. Makalue Ostrom, B, 5:23.76; 3. Jacob Erard, Sum, 5:43.2.

200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Bend: Parker Ruggles, Lance Borgers, Gharret Brockman, Brenden Reeves, 1:32.17; 2. Redmond: Caden Bolic, Jacob Crumrine, Lucas Montgomery, Ryan Konop, 1:38.17; 3. Summit: Chance Caruso, Hunter Craft, Heath Craft, Kian Warnock, 1:38.46.

100 Backstroke — 1. Gharret Brockman, B, 54.89; 2. Lucas Montgomery, Red, 1:06.29; 3. Karson Hartman, Mad, 1:08.77.

100 Breaststroke — 1. Brenden Reeves, B, 1:05.69; 2. Liam Gilman, Sum, 1:09.45; 3. Spencer Brakebill, Red, 1:12.80.

400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Bend: Hayden Ruggles, Forrest Reinhart, Tristan Catanzaro, Makalu Ostrom, 3:43.07; 2. Summit: Chance Caruso, Ryder Cook, Jacob Erard, Liam Gilman, 3:34.12; 3. Ridgeview: Tygh Garibay, Chance Jones, Drew harding, Kendall, 4:00.00.

Girls results

Team Scores — Summit 187, Bend 175, Mountain View 40, The Dalles 38, Ridgeview 38, Sisters 29, Redmond 9, Madras 2.

Individuals (top 3)

200 Medley Relay — 1. Summit: Ani Husaby, Isabelle Young, Ginger Kiefer, Clara Husaby, 1:52.90; 2. Bend: Holly Hermanson, Melia Costa, Ryan Reid, Ula McPherson, 1:54.56; 3. Summit: Adelyn Malone, Gianna Dispenza, Hannah Horn, Hannah Gedde, 2:08.49.

200 Freestyle — 1. Sarah Shaffer, B, 2:00.00; 2. Kaylee Elsom, Sum, 2:03.13; 3. Paige Lyons, B, 2:03.14.

200 IM — 1. Ani Husaby, Sum, 2:15.93; 2. Holly Hermanson, B, 2:21.01; 3. Sara Bergamasco, Sum, 2:21.01.

50 Freestyle — 1. Ula McPherson, B, 25.45; 2. Lydia Bartlett, Sis, 25.61; 3. Lydia DiGennaro, TD, 26:83.

100 Butterfly — 1. Isabelle Young, Sum, 1:01.96; 2. Sarah Shaffer, B, 1:02.09; 3. Ginger Kiefer, Sum, 1:02.17.

100 Freestyle — 1. Ula McPherson, B, 55.71; 2. Ani Husaby, Sum, 55.89; 3. Ryann Reid, B, 56.59.

500 Freestyle — 1. Paige Lyons, B, 5:29.47; 2. Delaney Skuse, Sum, 5:34.10; 3. Elli Williams, MV, 5:38.10.

200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Bend: Melia Costa, Paige Lyons, Keelie Evens, Sarah Shaffer, 1:47.51; 2. Summit: Sara Bergamasco, Gianna Dispenza, Delaney Skuse, Kaylee Elsom, 1:50.58; 3. The Dalles: Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, Kennedy Abbas, Bree Webber, Lydia DiGennaro, 1:56.72.

100 Backstroke — 1. Ginger Kiefer, Sum, 1:02.46; 2. Clara Husaby, Sum, 1:05.60; 3. Kylie Nofziger, RV, 1:07.34.

100 Breaststroke — 1. Melia Costa, B, 1:12.09; 2. Isabelle Young, Sum, 1:12.95; 3. Lydia Bartlett, Sis, 1:13.08.

400 Freestyle — 1. Summit: Ginger Kiefer, Clara Husaby, Isabelle Young, Ani Husaby, 3:43.76; 2. Bend: Ryann Reid, Sarah Shaffer, Paige Lyons, Ula McPherson, 3:45.98; 3. Summit: Sara Bergamasco, Delaney Skuse, Hannah Gedde, Kaylee Elsom, 4:04.56.