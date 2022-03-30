Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

Baseball

Tuesday's late results

Caldera JV 4, Sisters 1

Wednesday's results

Summit 21, South Eugene 1 

Softball

Tuesday's late results

Cottage Grove 15, La Pine 5

Wednesday's results

Stayton 18, Sisters 3

Boys tennis

Wednesday's results

Caldera vs. Crook County

Girls tennis

Wednesday's results

Crook County vs. Caldera

Boys golf

Wednesday's results

Bend, Mountain View, Redmond, Summit, Caldera at Redmond Invite, late

Track and field 

Wednesday's results

Ridgeview, Redmond at Bend 3-way, late

Crook County, Caldera at Mountain View 3-way, late

Summit, Culver, La Pine, Madras at Sisters Invite, late

