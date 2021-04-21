PREP SCOREBOARD
Baseball
Tuesday's Late Games
The Dalles 13, Ridgeview 8
La Pine 18, Harrisburg 1
Wednesday's Games
Ridgeview 11, Crook County 10
Gladstone at Madras, late
Sisters at Stayton, late
Sheridan at Culver, late
Softball
Tuesday's Late Games
Crook County 15, Hood River Valley 12
Harrisburg 10, La Pine 7
Wednesday's Games
Madras 13, Gladstone 7
Sisters 17, Woodburn 7
Boys tennis
Wednesday's Results
Redmond 8, Hood River Valley 0
Ridgeview at Crook County, late
Girls tennis
Wednesday's Results
Redmond at Hood River Valley, late
Crook County at Ridgeview, late
Girls Golf
Wednesday's Results
Eagle Crest Challenge
Team scores — Summit 295, Ridgeview 373, Mountain View 377, Crook County 415, Bend 478, La Pine 510, Redmond 602.
Track and Field
Wednesday's Results
Culver, La Pine at Mountain View, late
Sisters, Gilchrist, Paisley at Summit, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.