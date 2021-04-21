Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

PREP SCOREBOARD

Baseball

Tuesday's Late Games

The Dalles 13, Ridgeview 8

La Pine 18,  Harrisburg 1

Wednesday's Games

Ridgeview 11, Crook County 10

Gladstone at Madras, late

Sisters at Stayton, late

Sheridan at Culver, late

Softball

Tuesday's Late Games

Crook County 15, Hood River Valley 12

Harrisburg 10, La Pine 7

Wednesday's Games

Madras 13, Gladstone 7

Sisters 17, Woodburn 7

Boys tennis

Wednesday's Results

Redmond 8, Hood River Valley 0

Ridgeview at Crook County, late

Girls tennis

Wednesday's Results

Redmond at Hood River Valley, late

Crook County at Ridgeview, late

Girls Golf

Wednesday's Results

Eagle Crest Challenge

Team scores — Summit 295, Ridgeview 373, Mountain View 377, Crook County 415, Bend 478, La Pine 510, Redmond 602.

Track and Field

Wednesday's Results

Culver, La Pine at Mountain View, late

Sisters, Gilchrist, Paisley at Summit, late

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

