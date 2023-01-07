Prep Scoreboard

Football
5A All-State Team
Offensive player of the year: Hogan Carmichael, Summit
Defensive player of the year: Spencer Elliott, Summit
Coach of the year: Corben Hyatt, Summit
First team offense
QB: Hogan Carmichael, SUM; RB: David Brown, EGP; Jackson Pfeifer, SIL; Sam Stephens, SUM; WR: Ethan Carlson, SUM; Cooper Hiday, WVL; Charlie Ozolin, SUM; TE: Luke Newell, THR; C: Brian Dally Jr., THR; OL: Spencer Elliott, SUM; Jace Eveland, PUT; Garret Munkers, DAL; Carter Nelson, SUM; K: Greg Keswick, WVL.
Second team offense
QB: Kallen Gutridge, WVL; RB: Malakai Nutter, BND; Jamahl Wilson, McK; WR: Justice Anthony, McK; Luey Campos, CRV; Dwayne Fotta, SPR; TE: Ryder McElroy, WVL; C: Devon Boydston, HRV; OL: Sam Clements, SIL; Brennan Martin, WVL; Sam Schaffers, SIL; Jaden Whitworth, BND; K: Connor Nevin, THR.
Honorable mention offense
QB: Devon Anderson, NEG; Rocco McClave, CRV; QB Chase Nelson, CNT; RB: Connor Dye, SPR; Kohler Hernandez, CNT; Tyler Konold, CAN; Kyle Littlejohn, RDM; WR: James Bauman, PUT; Walker Bonar, THR; Dominic Castanon, CNT; Tyler Creswick, PUT; Nahum Chavez, HLB; Blake Groshong, BND; Wyatt Lyon, WAL; Cohen Mulick, SIL; Nathan Wachs, RDM; TE: Hayden George, LEB; Brysen Kachel, WAL; C: Brodie Wright, PUT; OL: Mitchell Fouse, SALB; Micah Hanna, THR; Malcolm I’aulualo, HRV; MyNoah I’aulualo, HRV; Connor Johnson, BND; Deakon Looney, MTV; Mason Seal, WVL; K: Connor Calvert, MTV; Maximo Villanueva, CNT.
First team defense
DL: Chip Allers, SUM; Spencer Elliott, SUM; Ryder McElroy, WVL; Xavier Orozco, SIL; LB: Vaun Halstead, THR; Brysen Kachel, WAL; Dylan Nance, WVL; Carter Nelson, SUM; DB: Cooper Hiday; Demarcus Houston, WAL; Charlie Ozolin, SUM; Darien Witham, THR; P: Connor Nevin, THR.
Second team defense
DL: Justin Dulac, THR; Jonatan Lazaro-Hampton, WVL; Erick Samayoa, BND; Oaklund Selfors, PUT; LB: Austin Baker, BND; Kaleo Kelly, BND; Max Louber, SALB; Romynn Schaeffer, THR; DB: Ethan Carlson, SUM; Sean Craven, BND; Owen Hess, Dallas; Cohen Mulick, SIL; P: Myles Crandall, CNT.
Honorable mention defense
DL: Joey Cole, CNT; Jackson Hersch, MTV; Corren Hester, THR; Malcolm I’aulualo, HRV; Caden McGowan, COR; Jaden Pang, SALB; Ceville Pasi, CRH; Steven Ward, DAL; Hayden Weaver, EGP; LB: Colton Crowl, MTV; Ethan Dunigan, CNT; Brock Dunkin, DAL; Jackson Powell, SRD; Ronan Schmidt, SE; Braden Snoderly, CAN; Chad Spitz, RDM; Wyatt Wessel, LEB; Savion Whitehurst, SPR; Peyton Zampko, RDV; Devon Anderson, NEG; DB: Jackson Babbitt, SPR; Tyler Creswick, PUT; Connor Crum, MTV; Caleb Dickerson, RDM; Lombel Doreen, THR; DeShawn Gilliam, SALB; Kheller Larson, WVL; Josh Peters, CNT; Alisjah Tucker, SRD; Mark Wiepert, WVL; P: Cooper Hiday, WVL; Dakota Wedding, RDM.
Volleyball
5A All-State Team
Co-players of the year: Chloe LeLuge, Bend; Makenna Wiepert, Wilsonville
Coach of the year: Troy Shorey, Crescent Valley
First team
Kendra Bittle, CRT; Alexis Haury, SIL; Chloe LeLuge, BND; Olivia Maulding, LSP; Danielle Street, CRV; Makenna Wiepert, WVL.
Second team
Kendyl Arnett, WAB; Isabella Jacobson, CRV; Kamden Mitchell, CRV; Natalie Reveles, BND; Jillian Stein, BND; Tessa Zimmermann, WAB.
Honorable mention
Emma Alewine, WVL; Karsen Angel, SAB; Taelyn Bentley, CRV; Madison Kocina, CRT; Shannon MacCallum, SUM; Kate Stidham, CRT; Mallorie Taylor, LSP; Madie Vaughn, RV.
Boys soccer
5A All-State Team
Player of the year: Quentin Strange, La Salle Prep
Coach of the year: Juan Llamas, McKay
First team
Henry Catlin, WAB; Ben Evans, SUM; David Garcia, McK; Abdoulie Jallow, McK; Devin LaCasse-Tran, WAB; Aidan MacLennan, SUM; Kevin Mendez Ochoa, RV; Jairo Perez Santiago, WDB; Quentin Strange, LSP; Antony Tinahe Mambira, CRH; Luke Warner, LSP; GK: Diego Garibay, McK.
Second team
Luis Camacho, McK; Junior Cardenas-Ochoa, SUM; Cole Hersey, MTV; Cooper Hopkins, CRT; Gerardo Jaimes, PRK; Ryan John, COR; Thang Khup, CEN; Yaseen Mubashir, WVL; Finbar O’Brien, LSP; Sergio Ruiz, McK; Vance Sheffield, LSP; Braiden Tester, CRT; Randys Valdivia Diaz, CEN; GK: Jesse Deperro, SUM.
Girls soccer
5A All-State Team
Player of the year: Emelia Warta, La Salle Prep
Co-coaches of the year: Alex Boehm, Wilsonville; Gavin Meyers, Caldera
First team
Jazlyn Cross, NEG; Ella Dzmura, THR; Abigail Fitzpatrick, THR; Maddie Gardner, SUM; Nicole Huang, CRV; Alyssa Rios, WDB; Abby Smith, CRV; Emelia Warta, LSP; Kenley Whittaker, WVL; Hadley Williams, CAL; Camryn Wurth, CAL; GK: Gabrielle Gilbert, THR.
Second team
Joelle Annen, ASH; Hailey Blaine, WAB; Maia Gutmann, LSP; Violet Holme, SUM; Kylie Jones, THR; Campbell Lawler, WVL; Liliana Martinez, PUT; Kareena Mathew, CRV; Gabrielle Nakamura, RV; Joanne Porter, SUM; Kendal Priaulx, NEG; Camryn Schaan, WVL; Caitlynn Spencer, WDB; Sydney Spotts, LSP; GK: Hailey Patlan, PUT.
Girls basketball
Friday's results
Baker 55, Baker 45
La Grande 39, Crook County 34
Sisters 41, Siuslaw 9
Creswell 61, La Pine 23
Santiam 46, Culver 19
Boys basketball
Friday's results
Baker 75, Madras 57
Crook County 61, La Grande 40
Sisters 43, Siuslaw 29
Creswell 65, La Pine 35
Santiam 53, La Pine 15
Trinity Lutheran 67, Central Christian 31
