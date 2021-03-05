Prep Scoreboard

Football
Friday's Games
Molalla vs. Madras, late
Crook County vs. North Marion, late
Pleasant Hill vs. Sisters, late
Siuslaw vs. La Pine, late
Santiam vs. Culver, late
Triangle Lake vs. Gilchrist
Volleyball
Thursday's Late Games
Crook County 3, Mountain View 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-14)
Summit 3, Redmond 0 (25-2, 25-14, 25-2)
Sisters 3, Cascade 1 (25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15)
La Pine 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-20)
Friday's Games
Bend vs. Sisters, late
Gilchrist vs. Hosanna-Triad, late
Gilchrist vs. Chiloquin, late
Boys Soccer
Thursday's Late Games
Summit 7, Ridgeview 1
Madras 2, Molalla 2
Friday's Games
Sisters vs. Crook County, late
North Clackamas Christian vs. Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran, late
Girls Soccer
Thursday's Late Games
Mountain View 8, Crook County 0
Summit 3, Ridgeview 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.