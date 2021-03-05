Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Football

Friday's Games

Molalla vs. Madras, late

Crook County vs. North Marion, late

Pleasant Hill vs. Sisters, late

Siuslaw vs. La Pine, late

Santiam vs. Culver, late

Triangle Lake vs. Gilchrist

Volleyball 

Thursday's Late Games

Crook County 3, Mountain View 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-14)

Summit 3, Redmond 0 (25-2, 25-14, 25-2)

Sisters 3, Cascade 1 (25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15)

La Pine 3, Trinity Lutheran 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-20)

Friday's Games

Bend vs. Sisters, late

Gilchrist vs. Hosanna-Triad, late

Gilchrist vs. Chiloquin, late

Boys Soccer

Thursday's Late Games

Summit 7, Ridgeview 1

Madras 2, Molalla 2

Friday's Games

Sisters vs. Crook County, late

North Clackamas Christian vs. Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran, late

Girls Soccer

Thursday's Late Games

Mountain View 8, Crook County 0

Summit 3, Ridgeview 2

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.