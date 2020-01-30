Boys Basketball
Thursday Results
Bend at South Salem, late
Mountain View at McKay, late
Summit at West Salem, late
Culver at Sheridan, late
Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, late
Girls Basketball
Thursday Results
South Salem at Bend, late
McKay at Mountain View, late
West Salem at Summit, late
Culver at Sheridan, late
Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, late
Wrestling
Wednesday Late Results
La Pine 61, Sisters 18
220: Daniel Underwood, LP, over Henry Rard, SIS, (Fall 0:51) 285: Teagen DeForest, LP, over Damien King, SIS, (Fall 5:44) 132: Dylan Mann, LP, over Wyatt Maffey, SIS, (MD 10-2) 145: Anthony Randolph, SIS, over Jose Orozco, LP, (Fall 1:56) 152: Garrett Forbes, LP, over Dillon King, SIS, (Dec 11-4) 160: Dominick Evans, LP, over Jared Miller, SIS, (Fall 2:36) 195: Ethan Martin, SIS, over Kadin Yeager, LP, (Fall 1:12)
Redmond 70, Bend 5
220: Tyler LeLacheur, RED, over Garrett Warthen, BHS, (Fall 1:23) 106: Ansen Widing, RED, over Dylan Larsen, BHS, (Fall 2:39) 113: Logan Hill, RED, over Cole Buckley, BHS, (Fall 3:33) 120: Kagen Lawrence, RED, over Alberto Eligio, BHS, (Fall 0:52) 126: Reeden Arsenault, RED, over Davey Smith, BHS, (Fall 3:50) 132: Michaelo DeGross, RED, over Finn Schuller, BHS, (MD 8-0) 138: Junior Downing, RED, over Geiner Harpole, BHS, (Fall 3:41) 145: Kole Davis, RED, over Jacob Winchester, BHS, (Fall 0:49) 152: Grant Harpole, BHS, over Dylan Lee, RED, (TF 21-3 4:00) 160: Rylan Lynch, RED, over Charles Powell, BHS, (Fall 0:23) 170: Wyatt Berkham, RED, over Justin Pineda, BHS, (Dec 4-2) 182: Logan Willett, RED, over Tennyson Jetter, BHS, (Fall 2:22) 195: Aiden Garcia, RED, over Christian Mosso, BHS, (Dec 5-4)
Swimming
Redmond at Hood River Valley, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.