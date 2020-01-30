high school scoreboard
Jupiterimages

Boys Basketball

Thursday Results

Bend at South Salem, late

Mountain View at McKay, late

Summit at West Salem, late

Culver at Sheridan, late

Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, late

Girls Basketball

Thursday Results

South Salem at Bend, late

McKay at Mountain View, late

West Salem at Summit, late

Culver at Sheridan, late

Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, late

Wrestling

Wednesday Late Results

La Pine 61, Sisters 18

220: Daniel Underwood, LP, over Henry Rard, SIS, (Fall 0:51) 285: Teagen DeForest, LP, over Damien King, SIS, (Fall 5:44) 132: Dylan Mann, LP, over Wyatt Maffey, SIS, (MD 10-2) 145: Anthony Randolph, SIS, over Jose Orozco, LP, (Fall 1:56) 152: Garrett Forbes, LP, over Dillon King, SIS, (Dec 11-4) 160: Dominick Evans, LP, over Jared Miller, SIS, (Fall 2:36) 195: Ethan Martin, SIS, over Kadin Yeager, LP, (Fall 1:12)

Redmond 70, Bend 5

220: Tyler LeLacheur, RED, over Garrett Warthen, BHS, (Fall 1:23) 106: Ansen Widing, RED, over Dylan Larsen, BHS, (Fall 2:39) 113: Logan Hill, RED, over Cole Buckley, BHS, (Fall 3:33) 120: Kagen Lawrence, RED, over Alberto Eligio, BHS, (Fall 0:52) 126: Reeden Arsenault, RED, over Davey Smith, BHS, (Fall 3:50) 132: Michaelo DeGross, RED, over Finn Schuller, BHS, (MD 8-0) 138: Junior Downing, RED, over Geiner Harpole, BHS, (Fall 3:41) 145: Kole Davis, RED, over Jacob Winchester, BHS, (Fall 0:49) 152: Grant Harpole, BHS, over Dylan Lee, RED, (TF 21-3 4:00) 160: Rylan Lynch, RED, over Charles Powell, BHS, (Fall 0:23) 170: Wyatt Berkham, RED, over Justin Pineda, BHS, (Dec 4-2) 182: Logan Willett, RED, over Tennyson Jetter, BHS, (Fall 2:22) 195: Aiden Garcia, RED, over Christian Mosso, BHS, (Dec 5-4)

Swimming

Redmond at Hood River Valley, late

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.