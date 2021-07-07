Prep Scoreboard

Softball
5A All-State Team
Pitcher of the Year: Maddie Erickson, Wilsonville
Player of the Year: Presley Jantzi, West Albany
Co-Coaches of the Year: Ryan Borde, West Albany; Tim Cary, Pendleton
First Team
Pitchers: Maddie Erickson, Wilsonville; Kylie Parsons, Pendleton; McKenzie Kosmicki, West Albany
Catchers: Peyton Foreman, Central; Maddie Troutt, Sr, The Dalles/Dufur/Sherman/South Wasco County
Infielders: Presley Jantzi, West Albany; Kiani Nakamura, Ridgeview; Cailee Hallett, Thurston; Maria Lilienthal, Pendleton; Sydney Boren, Eagle Point; Ashley Berns, Scappoose
Outfielders: Molly Routson, Hood River Valley; Kiara McCrea, Hillsboro; McKenzie Westphal, Churchill; Chloe Taber, Pendleton;
Utility/DP: Trinity Holden, Lebanon; Hope Burke, Thurston
Second Team
Pitchers: Sauren Garton, Pendleton; Kadence Morrison, Dallas; Hailey Wadsworth, La Salle Prep
Catchers: Chelsey Kinney, Hillsboro; Laurel McGuigan, Lebanon
Infielders: Brooke Peterson, Churchill; Riley Ramirez, West Albany; Bailee Worrell, Eagle Point; Ellie Babbitt, West Albany; Kaylee Holland, Churchill; Zoie Schaefer, Churchill
Outfielders: Karaline Pfeifer, North Salem; Skylar Canty, Milwaukie; Lexi Gates, Ridgeview; Marin Bliss, SIlverton
Utility/DP: Piper Love, Corvallis; Sydney Lierman, Hillsboro
Honorable Mention
Pitchers: Abby Stansbury, Scappoose; Amy Jankowski, Churchill; Alexis Perez, Crater
Catcher: Gracey DeLoach, Scappoose
Infielders: Gabby Heiken, Ashland; Natalie Adams, Wilsonville; Sienna Davis, Hood River Valley; Maddie Doig, Dallas; Maddie Sheadel, Crater; Shiloh Thompson, Putnam; Sydney Conklin, Corvallis; Kailee Davis, Crater; Zoey Ellis, Scappoose
Outfielders: Jordan Shepherd, Silverton; Serena Hattori, West Albany; Aksana Gusinsky, Milwaukie
Utility/DP: Teeghan Reams, Ridgeview; Jocelyn Rush, Willamette; Emma Lees, Crook County; Kelli Olson, Willamette; Kamryn Hubbs, St. Helens; Ellie Austin, St. Helens; Ellie Samford, Pendleton; Emma Daniel, West Albany; Ava Eib, St. Helens
