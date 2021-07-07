Prep Scoreboard

Softball

5A All-State Team

Pitcher of the Year: Maddie Erickson, Wilsonville

Player of the Year: Presley Jantzi, West Albany

Co-Coaches of the Year: Ryan Borde, West Albany; Tim Cary, Pendleton

First Team

Pitchers: Maddie Erickson, Wilsonville; Kylie Parsons, Pendleton; McKenzie Kosmicki, West Albany

Catchers: Peyton Foreman, Central; Maddie Troutt, Sr, The Dalles/Dufur/Sherman/South Wasco County

Infielders: Presley Jantzi, West Albany; Kiani Nakamura, Ridgeview; Cailee Hallett, Thurston; Maria Lilienthal, Pendleton; Sydney Boren, Eagle Point; Ashley Berns, Scappoose

Outfielders: Molly Routson, Hood River Valley; Kiara McCrea, Hillsboro; McKenzie Westphal, Churchill; Chloe Taber, Pendleton;

Utility/DP: Trinity Holden, Lebanon; Hope Burke, Thurston

Second Team

Pitchers: Sauren Garton, Pendleton; Kadence Morrison, Dallas; Hailey Wadsworth, La Salle Prep

Catchers: Chelsey Kinney, Hillsboro; Laurel McGuigan, Lebanon

Infielders: Brooke Peterson, Churchill; Riley Ramirez, West Albany; Bailee Worrell, Eagle Point; Ellie Babbitt, West Albany; Kaylee Holland, Churchill; Zoie Schaefer, Churchill

Outfielders: Karaline Pfeifer, North Salem; Skylar Canty, Milwaukie; Lexi Gates, Ridgeview; Marin Bliss, SIlverton

Utility/DP: Piper Love, Corvallis; Sydney Lierman, Hillsboro

Honorable Mention

Pitchers: Abby Stansbury, Scappoose; Amy Jankowski, Churchill; Alexis Perez, Crater

Catcher: Gracey DeLoach, Scappoose

Infielders: Gabby Heiken, Ashland; Natalie Adams, Wilsonville; Sienna Davis, Hood River Valley; Maddie Doig, Dallas; Maddie Sheadel, Crater; Shiloh Thompson, Putnam; Sydney Conklin, Corvallis; Kailee Davis, Crater; Zoey Ellis, Scappoose

Outfielders: Jordan Shepherd, Silverton; Serena Hattori, West Albany; Aksana Gusinsky, Milwaukie

Utility/DP: Teeghan Reams, Ridgeview; Jocelyn Rush, Willamette; Emma Lees, Crook County; Kelli Olson, Willamette; Kamryn Hubbs, St. Helens; Ellie Austin, St. Helens; Ellie Samford, Pendleton; Emma Daniel, West Albany; Ava Eib, St. Helens

