Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

 Jupiterimages

Baseball

Tuesday's Late Games

Summit 11, Sisters 1

Wednesday's Games

Mountain View 7 Sheldon 5

Sheldon 2, Mountain View 1

Hood River Valley 11, Redmond 0

Pendleton 10, Ridgeview 1

Softball

Wednesday's Game

Bend 13, Thurston 0

Bend 13, Thurston 0

Pendleton 4, Crook County 1

Hood River Valley 11, Redmond 0

Boys basketball

Tuesday's Late Games

Redmond 56, Bend 53

Summit 66, Thurston 57

Molalla 47, Madras 41

Wednesday's Game

La Pine at Culver, canceled

Girls basketball

Tuesday's Late Games

Mountain View 42, Crook County 39

Molalla 47, Madras 41

Wednesday's Games

Sisters at Mountain View, late

La Pine at Culver, canceled

Track and Field

Large School Championships at Summit High School 

Team Scores — Bend 142, Mountain View 122, Summit 119, Crook County 68, Ridgeview 49, Redmond 17.

Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Samuel Creech, MV, 12.00; 200m: Julian Lopez, CC, 23.38; 400m: Lyle Jackson, BND, 53.61; 800m: Owen Bennke, MV, 2:03.59; 1500m: Mason Kissell, SUM, 4:11.16; 3000m: Cameron Zipper, BND, 9:37.24; 110m Hurdles: Aidan Donahue, BND, 17.77; 300m Hurdles: Sam Timms, SUM, 44.20; 4x100m Relay: CC: Alex Carne, Triston Fischer, Zachary Guthrie, Alex Smith, 45.06; 4x400m Relay: CC: Julian Lopez, Alex Carne, Jacob McKinnon, Triston Fischer, 3:35.89; Shot put: Joe Martin, RV, 40-06.5; Discus: Samuel Larson, MV, 130-08; Javelin: Grant Harpole, BND, 156-06; High jump: Derek Martin, MV, 5-10; Pole vault: Gavin Fleck, SUM, 14-06; Long jump: Quintin Colton, RV, 19-05; Triple jump: Alexander Emery, BND, 38-02.5.

Team Scores — summit 161, Bend 145, Mountain View 112, Crook County 51, Ridgeview 31, Redmond 10.

Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Alyssa Hicks, BND, 13.10; 200m: Ramsey Starr, SUM, 27.59; 400m: Gina Anerson, BND, 62.94; 800m: Camille Broadbent, SUM, 2:30.05; 1500m: Jasper Fievet, SUM, 4:59.57; 3000m: Jorun Downing SUM, 11:30.39; 100m Hurdles: Jillian Bremont, RED, 17.15; 300m Hurdles: Maggie Ramoss, CC, 49.86; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Ramsey Starr, Morgan Hanson, Ava Carry-McDonald, Kohana Nakato, 50.29; 4x400m Relay: BND: Maya Pagano, Jordan Welsh, Allie Wilber, Alyssa Hicks, 4:14.75; Shot put: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 38-01; Discus: Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 123-07; Javelin: Gina Anderson, BND, 103-01; High jump: Grace Graham, MV, 4-10; Pole vault: Sophia Gonzalez, MV, 8-00; Long jump: Alicia Welker, MV, 15-10; Triple jump: Alicia Welker, MV, 31-09.

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.