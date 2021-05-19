Prep Scoreboard

Baseball
Tuesday's Late Games
Summit 11, Sisters 1
Wednesday's Games
Mountain View 7 Sheldon 5
Sheldon 2, Mountain View 1
Hood River Valley 11, Redmond 0
Pendleton 10, Ridgeview 1
Softball
Wednesday's Game
Bend 13, Thurston 0
Pendleton 4, Crook County 1
Hood River Valley 11, Redmond 0
Boys basketball
Tuesday's Late Games
Redmond 56, Bend 53
Summit 66, Thurston 57
Molalla 47, Madras 41
Wednesday's Game
La Pine at Culver, canceled
Girls basketball
Tuesday's Late Games
Mountain View 42, Crook County 39
Molalla 47, Madras 41
Wednesday's Games
Sisters at Mountain View, late
La Pine at Culver, canceled
Track and Field
Large School Championships at Summit High School
Team Scores — Bend 142, Mountain View 122, Summit 119, Crook County 68, Ridgeview 49, Redmond 17.
Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Samuel Creech, MV, 12.00; 200m: Julian Lopez, CC, 23.38; 400m: Lyle Jackson, BND, 53.61; 800m: Owen Bennke, MV, 2:03.59; 1500m: Mason Kissell, SUM, 4:11.16; 3000m: Cameron Zipper, BND, 9:37.24; 110m Hurdles: Aidan Donahue, BND, 17.77; 300m Hurdles: Sam Timms, SUM, 44.20; 4x100m Relay: CC: Alex Carne, Triston Fischer, Zachary Guthrie, Alex Smith, 45.06; 4x400m Relay: CC: Julian Lopez, Alex Carne, Jacob McKinnon, Triston Fischer, 3:35.89; Shot put: Joe Martin, RV, 40-06.5; Discus: Samuel Larson, MV, 130-08; Javelin: Grant Harpole, BND, 156-06; High jump: Derek Martin, MV, 5-10; Pole vault: Gavin Fleck, SUM, 14-06; Long jump: Quintin Colton, RV, 19-05; Triple jump: Alexander Emery, BND, 38-02.5.
Team Scores — summit 161, Bend 145, Mountain View 112, Crook County 51, Ridgeview 31, Redmond 10.
Individual Results (event winners) — 100m: Alyssa Hicks, BND, 13.10; 200m: Ramsey Starr, SUM, 27.59; 400m: Gina Anerson, BND, 62.94; 800m: Camille Broadbent, SUM, 2:30.05; 1500m: Jasper Fievet, SUM, 4:59.57; 3000m: Jorun Downing SUM, 11:30.39; 100m Hurdles: Jillian Bremont, RED, 17.15; 300m Hurdles: Maggie Ramoss, CC, 49.86; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Ramsey Starr, Morgan Hanson, Ava Carry-McDonald, Kohana Nakato, 50.29; 4x400m Relay: BND: Maya Pagano, Jordan Welsh, Allie Wilber, Alyssa Hicks, 4:14.75; Shot put: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 38-01; Discus: Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 123-07; Javelin: Gina Anderson, BND, 103-01; High jump: Grace Graham, MV, 4-10; Pole vault: Sophia Gonzalez, MV, 8-00; Long jump: Alicia Welker, MV, 15-10; Triple jump: Alicia Welker, MV, 31-09.
