Boys Basketball

Wednesday's Late Games

Bend 72, Madras 65

Sisters 47, Newport 34

Trinity Lutheran 54, Rogue Valley Adventist 51

North Lake 44, Central Christian 32

Thursday's Games

Summit at Mountain View, late

Crook County at Redmond, late

Corbett at Madras, late

La Pine at Creswell, late

Culver at Salem Academy, late

Girls Basketball

Wednesday's Late Games

Sisters 49, Newport 35

North Lake 35, Central Christian 18

Thursday's Games

Mountain View at Summit, late

Redmond at Crook County, late

Madras at Corbett, late

La Pine at Creswell, late

Salem Academy 62, Culver 31

Wrestling

Wednesday's Late Results

Redmond 36, Crook County 33

Thursday's Results

Summit at Bend, late

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.