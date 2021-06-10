Boys Basketball
Wednesday's Late Games
Bend 72, Madras 65
Sisters 47, Newport 34
Trinity Lutheran 54, Rogue Valley Adventist 51
North Lake 44, Central Christian 32
Thursday's Games
Summit at Mountain View, late
Crook County at Redmond, late
Corbett at Madras, late
La Pine at Creswell, late
Culver at Salem Academy, late
Girls Basketball
Wednesday's Late Games
Sisters 49, Newport 35
North Lake 35, Central Christian 18
Thursday's Games
Mountain View at Summit, late
Redmond at Crook County, late
Madras at Corbett, late
La Pine at Creswell, late
Salem Academy 62, Culver 31
Wrestling
Wednesday's Late Results
Redmond 36, Crook County 33
Thursday's Results
Summit at Bend, late
