Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Thursday's late results

Culver 11, Santiam 1

Culver 10, Santiam 8

Friday's results

Mountain View 12, Madras 1

Bend 13, North Medford 5

Redmond 8, Putnam 0

Softball

Thursday's late results

Silverton 10, Redmond 6

Sweet Home 20, Sisters 0

Friday's results

Madras 6, Mountain View 5

Grant at Summit, late 

Bend at Crook County, late

Redmond at South Albany 17, Redmond 6

Girls tennis

Friday's results

Sisters vs. Redmond, late

Track and Field

Friday's results

Bend at Titan Track Classic, late

