Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball

Monday's Games

Summit 63, Sheldon 54

Crook County 62, Ridgeview 57

Creswell at La Pine 64, Creswell 61 (OT)

Tuesday's Games

Bend at Mountain View, late

Hood River Valley at Redmond, late

Gladstone at Madras, late

Sisters at Cascade, late

La Pine at Pleasant Hill, late

Trinity Lutheran at Dufur, late

Girls Basketball

Monday's Late Games

Creswell 50, La Pine 24

Sheldon 53, Summit 36

Tuesday's Games

Mountain View at Bend, late

Ridgeview at Crook County, late

Redmond at Hood River Valley, late

Madras at Gladstone, late

Cascade at Sisters, late

La Pine at Pleasant Hill, late

Trinity Lutheran at Dufur, late

