Prep Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Monday's Games
Summit 63, Sheldon 54
Crook County 62, Ridgeview 57
Creswell at La Pine 64, Creswell 61 (OT)
Tuesday's Games
Bend at Mountain View, late
Hood River Valley at Redmond, late
Gladstone at Madras, late
Sisters at Cascade, late
La Pine at Pleasant Hill, late
Trinity Lutheran at Dufur, late
Girls Basketball
Monday's Late Games
Creswell 50, La Pine 24
Sheldon 53, Summit 36
Tuesday's Games
Mountain View at Bend, late
Ridgeview at Crook County, late
Redmond at Hood River Valley, late
Madras at Gladstone, late
Cascade at Sisters, late
La Pine at Pleasant Hill, late
Trinity Lutheran at Dufur, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.