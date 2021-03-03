Prep Scoreboard

Volleyball
Tuesday Late Games
Hood River Valley 3, Redmond 1 (25-13, 13-25, 25-17, 25-23)
Harrisburg 3, La Pine 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18)
Wednesday Games
Summit 3, Mountain View 0 (25-2, 25-21, 25-6)
Ridgeview 3, The Dalles 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-8)
Central Christian, Hosanna-Triad (late)
Central Christian, Rogue Valley Adventist (late)
Boys Soccer
Tuesday Late Games
Mountain View 6, Redmond 1
Grand View Christian 7, Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 1
Wednesday Game
Creswell 2, La Pine 1
Girls Soccer
Tuesday Late Games
Madras 2, Molalla 2
Wednesday Games
Molalla 5, Madras 0
