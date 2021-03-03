Prep Scoreboard

Volleyball

Tuesday Late Games

Hood River Valley 3, Redmond 1 (25-13, 13-25, 25-17, 25-23)

Harrisburg 3, La Pine 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18)

Wednesday Games

Summit 3, Mountain View 0 (25-2, 25-21, 25-6)

Ridgeview 3, The Dalles 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-8)

Central Christian, Hosanna-Triad (late)

Central Christian, Rogue Valley Adventist (late)

Boys Soccer

Tuesday Late Games

Mountain View 6, Redmond 1

Grand View Christian 7, Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 1

Wednesday Game

Creswell 2, La Pine 1

Girls Soccer

Tuesday Late Games

Madras 2, Molalla 2

Wednesday Games

Molalla 5, Madras 0

