Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Thursday's late results

Madras 4, Estacada 3

Friday's results

Sprague 6, Summit 1

Sprague 6, Summit 5

Ridgeview 9, Redmond 2

Redmond vs. Ridgeview, late 

Softball

Friday's results

Ridgeview 12, Redmond 2

Ridgeview 15, Redmond 0

Boys tennis

Thursday's late results

IMC Championships at Sam Johnson Park

Singles (top 4) — 1. Yoshi Saito, RED; 2. Eric Langlouis, HRV; 3. Austin Allen, RV; Walter Gates, RV.

Doubles (top 5) — 1. Tanner Jones/Nico Afti, RED; 2. Garrett Osborne/Easton Croft, RED; 3. Paul Capek/Paul Kelly, PEN; 4. Soren Stancliff/Riley Herrin, RV.

Friday's results

Madras, Sisters at Special District 2 Regional at Estacada, late

Girls tennis

Thursday's late results

IMC Championships at Sam Johnson Park

Singles (top 4) — 1. Olivia Corbett, PEN; 2. Naya Lewis, RED; 3. Meredith Cooper, CC; Kloe Scherner, RED. 

Doubles (top 4) — 1. Rachel Lester/Sydney Cassaro, RV; 2. Dagne Harris/Yudith Gradilla, RED; 3. Brynn Capps/Grace Scott; RED; 4. Brissa Rojas/Vivian Olson, HRV. 

Friday's results

Madras, Sisters at Special District 2 Regional at Estacada, late

Track and Field

Friday's results

Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Mountain Valley Conference championships, late

